Taylor Sheridan Expands Paramount Empire with New Series Ahead of 2027

Taylor Sheridan is adding two new Paramount+ shows, with a Season 5 release for Tulsa King by year end and Landman Season 3 pushed to 2027 after production delays.

Taylor Sheridan is rapidly growing his Paramount Plus catalog, adding a fresh series this fall and a second new show slated for early 2027. The veteran creator has already cemented three flagship titles-Yellowstone, Tulsa King, and Landman -among the platform's most‑watched audiences.

New Seasons and Releases Every Month

On December 18, viewers will watch the first spin‑off of Tulsa King, Frisco King, starring Samuel L. Jackson, debut on Paramount Plus. The main Tulsa King series is currently in season four, and a fifth season was announced only weeks ago. Meanwhile, Yellowstone wrapped its final season in 2024 and was immediately replaced by Landman, a comedy‑drama focused on the oil business, which is now producing its third season.

Also read From Season 1-3 Hits #1 on Netflix Ahead of Final Season in 2027

Landman Season 3 was originally slated for 2026 but has been delayed to 2027 because of a series of production setbacks. James Jordan, a cast member, posted a behind‑the‑scenes photo on Instagram, describing the night shoots as "brutal" but acknowledging the crew's resilience.

Show Performance and Streaming Dominance

During the summer, Sheridan's Lioness Season 3 pushed Paramount Plus traffic to record highs, while Yellowstone maintained its position as one of the platform's top‑viewed shows throughout the year. The combination of high‑rated originals keeps subscribers engaged and attracts new audiences to the service.

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Each new season is marketed as a direct continuation of Sheridan's signature storytelling approach-intense power struggles, complex loyalties, and the cost of survival. The creator's brands are interlinked across geographic settings, from wide open landscapes to oil fields and mid‑sized cities, offering varied narrative textures for viewers.

Implications for Paramount and the Streaming Landscape

By releasing Frisco King in December and announcing a second flagship in 2027, Paramount Plus is positioning itself to maintain subscriber growth during the holiday season and beyond. The staggered release schedule ensures a steady stream of fresh content, reducing the risk of viewership dips that can occur when a flagship series ends.

The schedule also reflects Paramount's strategy of building a stable of interconnected shows that share a creative voice. Taylor Sheridan's expansion, with future reveals already in place, signals the network's confidence in his storytelling and the continuing appetite of audiences for high‑production‑value dramas.

The next key milestone will be the official premiere date announcement for Landman Season 3 in early 2027, followed by a promotional rollout that will likely include behind‑the‑scenes footage, cast interviews, and a targeted social media campaign.