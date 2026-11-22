Taylor Sheridan is not involved in the upcoming Sicario 3. Instead, he is developing F.A.S.T. with Brandon Sklenar. This article covers the Sicario 3 writer Steven Knight, Padraic McKinley, and Sheridan's 2026 projects Marshals and Dutton Ranch.

Taylor Sheridan is reportedly excluded from the upcoming third installment of the Sicario franchise, marking a significant shift for the acclaimed screenwriter behind the original films. While news earlier this year confirmed that original cast members Josh Brolin, Emily Blunt, and Benicio del Toro would reunite for Sicario 3, Sheridan holds no creative or producing role in the new project. The new film is being written by Steven Knight and directed by Padraic McKinley, signaling a new creative direction for the gritty crime thriller series that has captivated audiences since its debut.

Steven Knight Leads Sicario 3 Production

The third Sicario movie will be written by Steven Knight, a writer and producer best known for creating the hit series Peaky Blinders and for his upcoming work on the next James Bond film. Padraic McKinley, who directed the film The Weight, has been tapped to direct the new installment. This departure from Sheridan's usual involvement is notable given his integral role in shaping the tone and narrative of the first two films, Sicario and Sicario: Day of the Soldado. The creative team behind this new chapter aims to continue the high-stakes action and moral complexity that defined the previous entries, but with a fresh voice at the helm.

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F.A.S.T. Movie Stars Brandon Sklenar in 2027

Despite his absence from Sicario 3, Taylor Sheridan remains active in the action-thriller genre with a new project titled F.A.S.T. This upcoming crime thriller is scheduled for release in theaters in 2027 and is being described as having a Sicario-style aesthetic and tone. The film stars Brandon Sklenar, who is well-known to Sheridan's audience for his leading role in the series 1923. F.A.S.T. represents Sheridan's continued commitment to delivering intense, character-driven narratives that explore the brutal realities of power and survival in the American West.

2026 Expansion of the Yellowstone Universe

Throughout 2026, Taylor Sheridan has continued to expand the vast universe surrounding the Yellowstone franchise through multiple new series. Two major additions, Marshals and Dutton Ranch, premiered on Paramount Plus in the first few months of 2026. Marshals Season 1 faced mixed reviews from critics and fans, yet it secured a large enough viewership base to warrant a renewal. Season 2 of Marshals has already begun production and is currently airing on CBS, demonstrating the franchise's ability to transition successfully between streaming and broadcast platforms.

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Dutton Ranch Renewal and Release Schedule

While Marshals moves forward on a standard broadcast schedule, Dutton Ranch follows a different timeline. The series, which has been praised by long-time fans of the Yellowstone brand, has also been officially renewed for a second season by Paramount. However, viewers should be aware that Season 2 will not premiere before the end of 2026. This delay is due to production scheduling, as it has been several months since the first season aired. The extended wait ensures that the high production values and intricate storytelling fans expect are maintained for the upcoming episodes.

Strategic Shifts in Sheridan's Creative Portfolio

The decision to separate Sicario 3 from Sheridan's direct involvement highlights a strategic shift in how his most successful IPs are managed. While Sheridan continues to produce and write core Yellowstone spinoffs like Dutton Ranch and Marshals, other properties are entering new phases of development under different creative leadership. This allows the Sicario franchise to evolve independently while Sheridan focuses on expanding his broader television empire. The upcoming years will see both the continued growth of the Yellowstone universe and the introduction of new standalone thrillers like F.A.S.T., keeping Sheridan at the forefront of premium television and cinema.