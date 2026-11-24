Taylor Sheridan's 2026 production slate features the Lioness Season 3 premiere and potential Tulsa King expansions. Discover status updates for Dutton Ranch and other upcoming projects.

Producer and writer Taylor Sheridan continues to dominate the television landscape in 2026 with a robust schedule of high-profile projects across multiple networks. While fans eagerly anticipate new entries in his expanding cinematic universe, the immediate focus remains on recently launched series and long-standing favorites that define the current streaming era. The output from Sheridan's production engine shows no signs of slowing down, with several major titles either premiering new seasons or planning future expansions.

Lioness Season 3 Returns to Paramount Plus

The highly anticipated third season of the spy thriller Lioness has officially premiered, marking a significant milestone for the series after a long hiatus. Over the summer, the show quickly climbed the ratings charts, spending multiple weeks as one of the most viewed programs on Paramount Plus globally. Despite this strong viewership performance, the network has not yet announced a renewal for a fourth season, leaving the future of the series in uncertainty.

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This lack of immediate confirmation contrasts sharply with other entries in Sheridan's portfolio, such as Dutton Ranch, which has already secured a second season. The decision process for Lioness remains opaque, with no official statements regarding cancellation or continuation despite the show's commercial success. Viewers are left waiting for definitive news on whether the espionage narrative will continue beyond its third iteration.

Dutton Ranch Renewed for Second Season

In a move that provides clarity to fans of the Yellowstone franchise, Dutton Ranch has been officially renewed for a second season. This renewal distinguishes it from other Sheridan productions that are still in limbo regarding their long-term viability. The show continues to explore the complex dynamics of the Dutton family empire, drawing on the established mythology that has made the broader universe so popular.

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However, the production timeline for Dutton Season 2 remains flexible. There is no confirmed premiere date, other than the assurance that the new season will not air before the end of 2026. This delay allows the production team ample time to finalize scripts and logistics, ensuring the highest quality output for the returning cast and crew.

Tulsa King and Sylvester Stallone Collaborations

Tulsa King remains one of the most successful derivatives of the Sheridan universe, largely driven by the star power of Sylvester Stallone. The series benefits from a mutually advantageous partnership where Sheridan attracts his dedicated Yellowstone audience, while Stallone brings in his own legion of action movie enthusiasts. This crossover appeal has solidified the show's position as a flagship title for Paramount Plus.

Stallone has been open about his enthusiasm for expanding the Tulsa King universe further during a recent interview with Cigar Aficianado for its cover story. He discussed the potential for bringing in additional legendary action stars to enrich the narrative and broaden the show's appeal to an even wider demographic.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Spinoff Considerations

During his interview, Stallone floated the idea of a new spin-off featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger. This potential expansion would add another iconic figure to the already crowded roster of Sheridan's gritty, character-driven dramas. The suggestion highlights the growing ambition behind the Tulsa King brand and its ability to attract top-tier talent willing to work within Sheridan's unique storytelling framework.

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While these discussions are currently speculative, they underscore the ongoing vitality of the franchise. The success of the first spin-off, Frisco King, starring Samuel L. Jackson, proves that the universe can support multiple simultaneous narratives. Any future involvement by Schwarzenegger would follow this successful precedent, adding another layer to the complex web of characters connected to the main Tulsa King storyline.