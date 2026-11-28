Taylor Ryan claims Giant covered a tattoo of her face with one of his ex-wife. She details the intense romance and breakup, citing BBC pressure and personal turmoil.

Taylor Ryan has revealed that Jamie Bigg, widely known as Giant, replaced a portrait of his former spouse with a tattoo of her own face during their brief romantic involvement.

The bodybuilder, who appeared on the BBC hit show Gladiators, reportedly inked the image of Taylor Ryan onto his neck. This permanent gesture marked a dramatic escalation in their relationship, which lasted only six months before ending in a painful separation.

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Tattoo Substitution And Romance History

Bigg, 41, had previously been married to Katie Christian for 13 years. He shares two children with his former wife and announced their split late last year.

Ryan, a 28-year-old content creator from Exeter, Devon, met Bigg at a Gladiators Live event in Liverpool. Their connection intensified rapidly, with Ryan describing the initial phase of their dating life as super, super intense immediately.

The bodybuilding star had just weeks prior concluded his long-term marriage when he began dating the OnlyFans model. This timing set the stage for a whirlwind courtship that moved from public introductions to permanent body modifications within a very short timeframe.

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BBC Controversy And Relationship Strain

Tensions mounted significantly after Bigg claimed the BBC axed him from Gladiators because network executives did not approve of his relationship with Ryan.

In April, Bigg told the Daily Mail he planned to go public about his partner being an OnlyFans creator. Shortly after that announcement, he was informed he would not continue on the show, a decision he attributed to broadcaster disapproval of her profession.

Following his departure from the television series, the couple's personal dynamic deteriorated. Ryan stated on the Option One Podcast that Bigg subjected her to cruel comments regarding her career, including using derogatory labels like homewrecker and whore.

She believes his reaction to her job contributed heavily to the instability of their bond. The relationship became increasingly difficult to navigate as external pressures and internal conflicts collided.

Phone Breakup And Emotional Aftermath

The romance ended abruptly when Bigg ended the relationship over the phone. He later attempted to reconcile, reportedly crying in the kitchen while pleading for another chance.

Ryan ultimately decided she could not continue enduring the emotional volatility. She recognized the pattern was destructive and resolved to end the cycle, despite Bigg's attempts to regain her affection.

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The aftermath left Ryan with shattered self-esteem. She described the experience as feeling like someone put a glass over a flame and just slowly started to dull her light, a metaphor for the gradual extinguishing of her confidence.

Recovery And Future Perspectives

Following the split, Ryan increased her therapy sessions to three times a month and hired a life coach to aid her recovery. Her sister also moved in to provide support and has stayed by her side during this difficult period.

Despite the trauma, Ryan has begun to reclaim her voice. She now speaks publicly about her career and expresses pride in being a sex worker, indicating a strong move toward self-acceptance.

Looking forward, Ryan seeks a partner who will respect her profession and act as a true teammate. While her heart remains open to new romance, her mind is cautious and scared of repeating past mistakes.

Meanwhile, Bigg has moved on publicly. In October, he posted photos on Instagram with a new partner tagged as Kerrin Jessica, showing them playing padel and sharing affectionate moments together.

Management for Jamie Bigg has been approached for comment regarding these claims. The story highlights the intense personal costs that can accompany high-profile television careers and public relationships.