Taylor Lee Inquest: Coroner Says Strict School Rules Contributed to Plymouth Teen's Death

A coroner ruled that punitive school rules and a relationship breakup contributed to Taylor Lee's death at Ivybridge Community College in Devon.

An inquest has heard that Taylor Lee, a Year 11 pupil from Plymouth, was found hanged in his bedroom in November 2023 after struggling to cope with the strict behaviour rules at Ivybridge Community College in Devon. Area coroner Alison Longhorn has now concluded that punitive school rules and a relationship breakup were contributing factors in his death. The hearing took place at Devon coroner's court in Exeter.

Taylor had told people close to him that every day at school was a 'battle and exhausting'. His death occurred only weeks after the school introduced a stricter regime, and the inquest heard that the rules were a central concern in the final months of his life.

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How the Strict School Rules Worked

Ivybridge Community College started an isolation policy in the weeks before Taylor's death, and pupils were punished for arriving late to class. The principal, Rachel Hutchinson, told the inquest that the tougher approach followed a rise in absences linked to the Covid pandemic, and that some pupils were on the school site without attending lessons.

A system of bells was introduced to move students to lessons, and pupils were given six minutes to reach their classes. Sanctions applied to not putting away mobile phones and AirPods, being late, using toilets at the wrong times and not walking away from staff when asked. On one occasion, Taylor was sent for reflection after arriving 47 seconds late.

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Taylor was given short suspensions for verbal abuse to staff and persistent disruption. He later told his headteacher that the rules were wrong, and he was suspended after making that point. When he raised concerns again after returning, the school allowed pupils an extra minute to get to their lessons.

Family, School and Coroner Positions

The family's lawyer told the inquest that Taylor's parents were worried about the impact the stricter rules had on him and on other pupils like him. Taylor had criticised the behaviour policies as 'unlogical', and he said his friends were becoming so emotionally overloaded that they were upset in the school bathrooms.

Rachel Hutchinson described Taylor as a 'charismatic, very creative' pupil who loved life and music and talked openly with staff, while also describing him as 'a complex character'. She said he did not like school regimes or being in the right place at the right time, and that he struggled in relationships with some staff and some subjects. Youth worker Richard Brooks said Taylor did not enjoy school and was disengaged with education and its rules.

The inquest also heard that a mass complaint about the rules had appeared on social media. Ms Hutchinson said an investigation by Ofsted and Devon County Council concluded that no further action should be taken. Alison Longhorn, however, said she would issue a Prevention of Future Deaths report because the school's policies were still in place.

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Mental Health Concerns and Next Steps

Alison Longhorn said Taylor had a history of mental health concerns, including low mood and self harm. She described him as a sensitive boy who found unkindness difficult to understand. In 2021, he was badly bullied by an older boy who was allowed back into the school, which the coroner said hit his confidence and self esteem.

In the period before his death, Taylor was struggling with mock GCSE exams, had split up with his girlfriend, and felt he was going to school only to get into trouble. The coroner said his experience at school had 'a most significant impact' that more than minimally contributed to his death. She also said he had sought out safeguarding support at the school.

The night before he died, Taylor had argued after cannabis was found in his bag, but he spent the rest of the evening on his Xbox and playing his guitar. His father found him dead just before noon the next morning at the family home. His suicide note apologised for what he had done and told his family they would not need to worry about him anymore.

Alison Longhorn said there had been no changes to the college's policy since Taylor's death and that a similar situation could arise again. Rachel Hutchinson said the stricter rules remain in place, and she accepted there had been a 'missed opportunity' when a police officer who had dealings with Taylor warned the school about his fragile mental state but received no response. For confidential support, Samaritans can be called for free on 116 123.