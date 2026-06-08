Taylor Lautner and Wife Tay Reveal Baby Girl Gender in Heartwarming Video

Twilight star Taylor Lautner and his wife Tay announced they are expecting a baby girl in a sweet gender reveal video shared on Instagram. The couple, who married in 2022, shared the joyful moment with fans.

Taylor Lautner and his wife Tay are overjoyed to announce that they are expecting a baby girl. The couple shared a gender reveal video on Instagram on Sunday, showing the moment they discovered their first child's gender.

In the clip, the Twilight star, 34, and his nurse spouse, 29, log into an online portal on their laptop. After multiple security steps that teased the anxious parents-to-be, the screen revealed they are having a daughter. Tay wore striped green and white pajamas while Taylor matched in a green T-shirt and lounge shorts. The cozy home setting reflected their excitement and intimacy.

The video has garnered over 423,000 likes, with many fans and celebrities showering congratulations. Tay captioned the post, 'Our little secret is now yours.

' The announcement comes two months after they first shared their pregnancy news with sonogram photos. In June, they posted pictures holding the ultrasound, with the caption 'What's better than two Taylor Lautners?

' That post received an outpouring of love from friends, including former Twilight castmates Nikki Reed, Kellan Lutz, and Mackenzie Foy. Nikki Reed commented, 'Oh my goodness ❤️ heart bursting. I love you guys. I can't wait to watch your journey as parents unfold...

' Kellan Lutz wrote, 'Congrats brother! It's the best,' and Mackenzie Foy added, 'Congratulations ✨.

' Internet personality Susie Evans also shared her joy: 'I'm so so happy for you guys. My eyes were wet and my mouth was grinning that whole video. You two are going to be amazing parents. Love you both.

' Content creator Bridget Bahl said, 'This made me so emotional. I could feel it in my stomach. It's just so so so sweet. congratulations mom and dad, a princess is coming.

' Taylor and Tay, whose maiden name is Dome, were introduced by Taylor's sister Makena. They made their relationship Instagram official in 2018 and got engaged in November 2021. Taylor recalled the proposal to Access Hollywood in January 2022, describing a setup with 'tons of flowers and candles and a sign' when Tay came home from work. They married in November 2022 in a private ceremony.

The couple has always been very supportive of each other, with Tay often accompanying Taylor to events. On Mother's Day this year, Taylor shared a heartfelt post: 'Happy Mother's Day to all the unbelievable ones out there. None of us would be here and who we are today without you. You are the real heroes.

Also can't wait to celebrate this one every single day from here forward @taylautner.

' Tay replied, 'Thanks for making me a mom. ' The gender reveal video shows the couple's genuine excitement and nervousness as they navigate the online portal. Their friends and followers have been eagerly awaiting this moment. With the arrival of a baby girl on the horizon, the Lautners are preparing for a new chapter.

Taylor, best known for his role as Jacob Black in the Twilight saga, has transitioned to other projects and a quieter life with Tay. Fans are thrilled for the couple and look forward to updates. The entertainment world continues to celebrate this happy news. The couple's journey from friends to spouses to expecting parents has been a joy for fans to witness.

As they await their daughter's birth, they cherish every moment of pregnancy and the support from their loved ones





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