Taylor Harwood-Bellis Avoids Disciplinary Action After Luke Ayling Opts Not to Pursue Allegation

Taylor Harwood-Bellis is set to avoid disciplinary action after Middlesbrough's Luke Ayling informed the Football Association that he did not wish to pursue an allegation that the Southampton star made a discriminatory remark towards him. The confrontation was sparked by Harwood-Bellis speaking about Ayling's stammer to the Middlesbrough defender.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis is set to avoid disciplinary action after Middlesbrough 's Luke Ayling informed the Football Association that he did not wish to pursue an allegation that the Southampton star made a discriminatory remark towards him.

Harwood-Bellis was accused of referencing Luke Ayling's speech impediment in the 'discriminatory language' row from Tuesday night's Championship play-off semi-final. The confrontation was sparked by Harwood-Bellis speaking about Ayling's stammer to the Middlesbrough defender. Ayling, 34, has bravely addressed living with the speech impediment before, previously telling the BBC: 'And I've kind of got to a point now where I just don't care.

If I do an interview and I have a stutter, I see a lot of things online when people say that I say ‘then’ and 'like' a lot but that’s my safety blanket kind of thing.

' The matter now treated as closed, with Ayling informing the organisation that he did not want to pursue the allegation. Fans watching the live coverage of Southampton's dramatic 2-1 win that sent them to the Championship play-off final were in the dark over what caused such a heated reaction from players and staff alike during a game played under the shadow of the 'spygate' scandal.

Daily Mail Sport's lip-reading expert Jeremy Freeman has studied the footage for a better grip of what actually went on between the players and then managers. The defender's conduct was just one more flashpoint in a two-legged tie filled with bad blood. Southampton have been charged and are under investigation, with potential punishments ranging from a fine to outright expulsion from the play-offs.

Leah is the fourth child of Manchester United and Republic of Ireland legend Roy Keane, and Harwood-Bellis, 24, is set to marry Keane's daughter Leah in the summer after proposing to her two years ago. Leah shared pictures from her hen party in Paris on Instagram, and in one could be seen sporting a white tracksuit with 'Bride' written on both the jumper and trousers.

Other snaps show her posing in front of the famous Eiffel Tower with a veil on her head and an engagement ring on her finger, while she could also be seen wearing an all-white outfit in front of a beautiful bed of flowers on a separate occasion





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Taylor Harwood-Bellis Middlesbrough Luke Ayling Discriminatory Language Speech Impediment Stammer Equality Act FA Spygate Roy Keane Leah Keane Hen Party Eiffel Tower Engagement Ring

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