Taylor Frankie Paul's Bold Fashion Choices and the Challenges She Faced on 'The Bachelorette'

Taylor Frankie Paul turned The Bachelorette into her personal runway, showcasing her sense of style while filming season 22 of the show. However, she faced unique challenges related to nudity and fashion while adhering to broadcast standards and even hiring a colorist to ensure every frame of her dates was within the bounds of acceptable attire.

Windey’s plunging garments usually featured high-cut slits.

'There’s a person, I found out, at Warner Brothers works for us ... he goes in and every nipple, every too much side cleavage, . Fetman, 67, added, 'We have people who are very very precise about what can be shown on ABC. the nipple police, the sideboob police, and I am always .

' Considering the Bachelor Nation franchise usually airs during primetime on ABC, the show must adhere to broadcast standards regarding nudity. Taylor Frankie Paul turned The Bachelorette into her personal runway. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star showed off her sense of style while filming season 22 of The Bachelorette. Throughout her journey to find love, Taylor has worn hot bikinis, naked dresses, chill girl ensembles and more.

As the first Bachelorette to have access, Fetman said.

'They actually hired somebody that would have to color in every single . I mean, every frame they would have to color in.

' Fetman has curated the Bachelorettes’ wardrobe throughout the show’s tenure, making sure each leading lady feels confident on her dates. To avoid unnecessary changes, he still lets the leads have creative freedom. Fetman never wanted to 'push' outfits on the leads that made them feel uncomfortable. Gabby Windey revealed why she wasn’t present at The Bachelorette special for Taylor Frankie Paul.

'I was out of town,' she told Entertainment Tonight. "But that’s amazing and I am so happy for them to just get . .

" season 22, which was pulled from broadcast amid her ongoing domestic violence scandal. For her appearance on the show, Paul had a lot of plain dresses and different things. Kyle Busch Was 'Unresponsive' in Racing Simulator Before His Death: Report.

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