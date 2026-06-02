Taylor Frankie Paul Opens Up About Mental Health and Custody Battle

Taylor Frankie Paul shares her struggles with mental health, physical pain, and the emotional toll of a custody battle with ex Dakota Mortensen, following mutual protective orders and supervised visitation arrangements for their son Ever.

Taylor Frankie Paul , star of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, has shared candid reflections on mental health , physical pain, and emotional recovery as she navigates a contentious custody battle with her ex Dakota Mortensen.

The pair share a son named Ever, who has been in Mortensen's temporary custody since an alleged domestic incident at Paul's home in February 2026. The incident upended her personal life and her reality TV career. A Utah commissioner issued mutual three-year protective orders in April 2026, requiring Paul and Mortensen to stay 100 feet apart. The ruling left existing custody arrangements in place, allowing Paul up to eight hours of supervised visitation per week with Ever.

Hours after leaving the courthouse, Paul posted an Instagram Story featuring a jockey overcome with emotion after a racehorse victory. She followed with a Bible verse from Isaiah 41:10: 'So do not fear, for I am with you… I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.

' Sources close to the situation said that Taylor was incredibly candid with the court that she is not perfect and owned her faults, which is in direct contrast to how the other party presented their argument, despite evidence and input from law enforcement that showed otherwise. In a May 2026 post marking Mental Health Awareness Month, Paul shared an AI-generated image of herself covered in band-aids, wearing an Icy Hot patch, and connected to an IV drip.

'It's mental health awareness month. I've had to be humbled to learn some experiences need to be lived through to understand,' she wrote. Paul revealed she uses Icy Hot patches, heat sacks, and IV drips daily 'due to the amount of pain my body is in,' adding: 'Band-aids were deliberate - pain you cannot see.

' When a follower asked why she was hurting, she replied: 'I'll be sharing how you get to this point, just not today. ' Weeks later, Paul shared a second Instagram Story, writing, 'The psychological torture damaged me way more than the physical. You eventually become a shell of a human. This is hard to share because it's hard to come to terms with.

' The star emphasized her commitment to moving forward despite the struggles. 'Keep going even when losing. Every component of this was beautiful,' she captioned a video via Instagram Stories on Monday, May 4. In May 2026, Taylor Frankie Paul gave fans a glimpse into her coparenting reality.

Alongside a photo of herself fixing a scooter, she wrote: 'I think all the projects and redoing is a fresh start but mainly a coping mechanism to distract from the fact my baby hasn't been here for months now, aside visits.

' She also discussed her relationship with her ex-husband, with whom she has described having a healthy coparenting relationship. During a virtual hearing on June 1, the court ruled that Paul can have her son Ever on alternate weekends and one midweek day that is not overnight each week to remain consistent and on a set schedule.

Before the next hearing on July 8, the judge asked both Paul and Mortensen to avoid making disparaging comments about the other and continue therapy. Paul continues to focus on her mental health and recovery, sharing her journey with followers as she copes with the emotional and physical toll of the legal battle





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