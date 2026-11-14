Taylor Frankie Paul Endorses Sam Hartman as Bachelor Season 30 Lead

Reality star Taylor Frankie Paul publicly supports Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman following ABC's casting announcement for Bachelor Season 30.

Reality television personality Taylor Frankie Paul has issued public approval for Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman following ABC's official casting announcement for The Bachelor Season 30. Paul, a thirty-two-year-old alumna of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, engaged with the news by commenting on the network's Instagram post that revealed Hartman as the new lead.

Paul Endorses Hartman on Social Media

Paul responded to the November 13 announcement with a lighthearted reaction, stating that Hartman is cute. She accompanied her text comment with a GIF displaying an expression of curiosity, signaling her support for the unconventional choice. Paul is not the only observer noting the uniqueness of Hartman being selected to lead the long-running dating franchise.

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Hartman Reveals Initial Shock and Nerves

Sam Hartman, a quarterback currently on the Washington Commanders practice squad, expressed a mixture of excitement and apprehension upon learning of his selection. He admitted that his initial reaction to the news was disbelief, saying he thought it was impossible at first. Hartman described feeling lucky to have the opportunity but also acknowledged the pressure of the role.

Paul Discusses Her Own Application Process

Taylor Frankie Paul addressed speculation regarding her own interest in the franchise by clarifying her status in the submission process. When a viewer commented on her Instagram post suggesting she join the lineup, Paul confirmed she had filled out the necessary paperwork just like other applicants. She highlighted her unique perspective by noting she was the first Bachelorette in history to be put on hold during her own season.

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Unconventional Casting Choices Define Season 30

The casting of Hartman continues a trend of selecting leads with diverse backgrounds outside traditional reality TV careers. Hartman joked about the difficulty of dating, noting that he struggles to hold conversations with even one girl, let alone thirty potential contestants. His admission added humor to the announcement while underscoring his genuine nervousness about the upcoming season.

Paul Reflects on Franchise Evolution

Taylor Frankie Paul's endorsement highlights the shifting dynamics of The Bachelor universe, which has evolved significantly over more than two decades. As a former lead who has navigated public scrutiny and personal challenges, including legal matters from 2023, Paul brings a different voice to the franchise. Her support for Hartman signals a broader acceptance of non-traditional backgrounds among both contestants and fans of the series.