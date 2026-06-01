Taylor Frankie Paul Copes with Custody Battle and Mental Health Struggles Amid Supervised Visitation

Reality TV star Taylor Frankie Paul opens up about her psychological distress and use of home projects as coping mechanisms during a supervised visitation period with her son Ever, following a court-ordered custody arrangement with ex Dakota Mortensen.

Taylor Frankie Paul , the reality TV star from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, has been candid about her ongoing personal struggles amid a contentious custody battle with her ex-partner Dakota Mortensen over their two-year-old son, Ever.

In recent Instagram posts, Paul described the last 40 days as feeling like "hell on earth" and spoke of experiencing "psychological torture," which she says has damaged her more than any physical incidents. Her social media activity has served as a window into her emotional state, with posts detailing her mental health challenges during Mental Health Awareness Month, including symptoms like low motivation, tearful spells, and hopelessness.

Paul has also shared that she is using projects around her home, such as repairing a scooter and a golf buggy, as a coping mechanism to distract from the pain of being separated from her son, writing, "I think all the projects and redoing is a fresh start but mainly a coping mechanism to distract from the fact my baby hasn't been here for months now, aside visits.

" The legal dispute escalated after a court hearing on April 7, where a judge granted Mortensen temporary custody of Ever. Paul, 31, was awarded only supervised visitation for at least six hours, a restriction linked to the couple's history of domestic violence incidents from 2022 to 2023, during which mutual protective orders were issued. A more recent alleged incident further complicated matters, leading to Paul's shows being put on pause and intensifying the public scrutiny.

Despite the absence of criminal charges, the allegations have significantly impacted her professional and personal life. Paul, who also shares an eight-year-old daughter, Indy, and a five-year-old son, Ocean, with her ex-husband, received an early Mother's Day gift when a Utah judge extended her visitation window with Ever for the holiday on May 10, offering a brief respite from the ongoing turmoil.

Throughout this period, Paul has continued to document her journey on Instagram, sharing raw emotions and messages of resilience. On the final day of Mental Health Awareness Month, she reflected on her mistakes and encouraged others struggling to know they are not alone, posting, "Take it seriously, learn lessons but don't forget to be silly too. It's okay to smile again after making mistakes.

" She also showcased a t-shirt reading, "If you find me offensive then I suggest you quit finding me," signaling her defiance amid criticism. Her posts often include her children, highlighting the deep maternal bond she cherishes while navigating the painful separation. The situation underscores the complex interplay between personal trauma, mental health, and the high-stakes legal battle for child custody, drawing public attention to the challenges faced by those in similar circumstances.

Resources like the 988 Lifeline are mentioned for those in crisis, emphasizing the importance of seeking help during difficult times





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