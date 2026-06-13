Taylor Frankie Paul admits she’s ‘emotionally numb’ as Dakota Mortensen legal battle rages on

Paul and Mortensen are currently involved in a tense custody battle over their 2-year-old son, Ever.

Taylor Frankie Paul confessed she’s “gone emotionally numb” as her ongoing custody battle with her ex Dakota Mortensen rages on. The “Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star, 32, shared the update via her Instagram Stories on Saturday in response to a fan who wrote, “I’m going through your exact situation I wish I could talk more on it!

I’m so stuck. ” “I don’t know what to say anymore other than I’m right there with a lot of you,” Paul shared.

“Wish I could be more helpful. Not sure when the nervous system switched… I can’t even cry lately which is very unlike me. ”Taylor Frankie Paul admitted she was “emotionally numb” via her Instagram Stories on Saturday amid her ongoing custody battle with her ex Dakota Mortensen.

“I don’t know what to say anymore other than I’m right there with a lot of you,” Paul shared. “Wish I could be more helpful. ”Paul and Mortensen remain embroiled in a heated custody battle over their 2-year-old son, Ever, after the couple were both involved in severalwith her toddler son during a court appearance on April 7.

But due to the judge’s concern regarding her “volatility,” she was limited to six hours of visitation time a week until her April 30 court date. Paul and Mortensen are currently involved in a heated custody battle over their 2-year-old son, Ever. After claiming Paul physically assaulted him, Mortensen was granted sole custody of their shared child .

“What I’ve seen from the evidence even post last hearing, there seems to be a continuing attraction that they have for each other,” the judge noted during their hearing, criticizing their “toxic relationship. ”with his ex in April prior to the judge’s most recent ruling, telling his followers that he took “a step back” amid the “chaos” of their situation for some much needed “clarity.

”A judge also ordered the exes to follow mutual protective orders which dictated they stay 100 feet away from each other. Both parties asked the court for protective orders after they were involved in several domestic incidents and police investigations.

The reality star added that his “focus now is where it should have been all along — on son, , and creating a stable, healthy environment for him moving forward. ” He continued, “I regret not stepping away from a difficult cycle sooner. I’m not perfect, and I take accountability for my part. I’m sincerely sorry to those I’ve hurt.

” If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE or text START to 88788. Taylor Frankie Paul admitted she was"emotionally numb" via her Instagram Stories on Saturday amid her ongoing custody battle with her ex Dakota Mortensen.

“I don’t know what to say anymore other than I’m right there with a lot of you,” Paul shared. “Wish I could be more helpful. "Paul and Mortensen are currently involved in a heated custody battle over their 2-year-old son, Ever. After claiming Paul physically assaulted him, Mortensen was granted sole custody of their shared child .

A judge also ordered the exes to follow mutual protective orders which dictated they stay 100 feet away from each other. Both parties asked the court for protective orders after they were involved in several domestic incidents and police investigations.





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