Taylor Deal Wins Women's 5-Mile Run at 2026 Alaska Run for Women

Anchorage runner Taylor Deal claimed first place with a time of 27:29 in the 5‑mile race at the 2026 Alaska Run for Women held on the University of Alaska Anchorage campus on June 6, featuring a field of 43 local competitors from Anchorage, Eagle River and Palmer.

Anchorage Glacier Pilots 2, Alaska Goldpanners of Fairbanks 1Mat-Su Miners vs. Chugiak-Eagle River Chinooks Taylor Deal leads the pack taking off for the timed 5 mile run at the 2026 Alaska Run for Women on the UAA campus on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

1. Taylor Deal, Anchorage, AK 27:29; 2. Yvonne Jeschke, Anchorage, AK 28:08; 3. Heather Arneson, Anchorage, AK 29:09; 4.

Mariah Graham, Anchorage, AK 30:27; 5. Rosie Conway, Anchorage, AK 30:36; 6. Michelle Hill, Anchorage, AK 31:03; 7. Kianna Wika, Anchorage, AK 31:13; 8.

Mandy Vincent-Lang, Anchorgae, AK 31:16; 9. Karina Packer, Anchorage, AK 31:32; 10. Kikkan Randall, Anchorage, AK 31:48; 11. Hannah Souders, Anchorage, AK 32:02; 12.

Janessa Hirniak, Eagle River, AK 32:06; 13. Megan Murphy, Anchorage, AK 32:13; 14. Emily Olson, Palmer, AK 32:18; 15. Hallidie Phillips, Anchorage, AK 33:02; 16.

Sarah Freistone, Anchorage, AK 33:11; 17. Barbara Piromalli, Anchorage, AK 33:12; 18. Morgan Ekemo, Eagle River, AK 33:20; 19. Kaelan Dickinson, Anchorage, AK 33:31; 20.

Sofija Spaic, Palmer, AK 33:37; 21. Lia Slemons, Anchorage, AK 33:39; 22. Brynna Gerlach, Anchorage, AK 33:40; 23. Stephanie Arnold, Anchorage, AK 33:40; 24.

Rene Sobrino, Anchorage, AK 34:09; 25. Maggie Hamel, Anchorage, AK 34:23; 26. Cora Neroda, Anchorage, AK 34:30; 27. Livia Bond, Anchorage, AK 35:02; 28.

Iris Samuels, Anchorage, AK 35:16; 29. Delia Neroda, Anchorage, AK 35:23; 30. Alison Matthews, Anchorage, AK 35:29; 31. Heather Poe, Anchorage, AK 35:49; 32.

Siera Chadwick, Anchorage, AK 35:57; 33. Karen Kirk, Eagle River, AK 36:01; 34. Emily Urlacher, Anchorage, AK, AK 36:04; 35. Victoria Bear, Eagle River, AK 36:14; 36.

Elizabeth Aarons, Anchorage, AK 36:32; 37. Grace Heglund-Lohman, Anchorage, AK 36:33; 38. Jennifer McGrath, Anchorage, AK 36:34; 39. Samantha Bassler, Anchorage, AK 36:38; 40.

Valerie Bixler, Anchorage, AK 36:51; 41. Jennifer Page, Anchorage, AK 36:59; 42. Ashley Shaw, Eagle River, AK 37:02; 43. Annie Hamel, Anchorage, AK 37:12; 44.

Samantha Sorensen, Anchorage, AK 37:22; 45. Sylvia Okuley, Chugiak, AK 37:25; 46. Jeni Moon, Chugiak, AK 37:28; 47. Kristen Ford, Seattle, WA 38:03; 48.

Kari Skinner, Anchorage, AK 38:12; 49. Elizabet Hermanson, Anchorage, AK 38:19; 50. Jennifer Schmidt, Anchorage, AK 38:38; 51. Sharon Ong, Anchorage, AK 38:41; 52.

Tatjana Spaic, Anchorage, AK 38:46; 53. Nikki Wray, Anchorage, AK 38:46; 54. Toril Peterson, Anchorage, AK 39:02; 55. Loren Gurkowski, Anchorage, AK 39:02; 56.

Katie Russell, Eagle River, AK 39:03; 57. Valerie Watkins, Anchorage, AK 39:07; 58. Cynthia Decker, Anchorage, AK 39:17; 59. Francesca Singleton, Anchorage, AK 39:20; 60.

Almut Tropp, Anchorage, AK 39:28; 61. Andrea Castelbanco Pardo, Anchorage, AK 39:34; 62. Jessica Brawn, Anchorage, AK 39:38; 63. KC Kent, Anchorage, AK 39:38; 64.

Courtney Bond, Anchorage, AK 39:46; 65. Sarah Bagron, Anchorage, AK 39:49; 66. Kailey Sayer, Eagle River, AK 39:54; 67. Cindy Freistone, Anchorage, AK 39:55; 68.

Celeste Earley, Anchorage, AK 39:57; 69. Ambriel Sandone, Anchorage, AK 39:58; 70. Linda Domjan, Anchorage, AK 40:05; 71. Claudia Rechtor, Anchorage, AK 40:34; 72.

Jessica Shaffer, Anchorage, AK 40:40; 73. Kate Seibert, Anchorage, AK 40:55; 74. Eden Johnsen, Anchorage, AK 40:55; 75. Megan Gobeille, Chugiak, AK 40:56; 76.

Tirza Cannon, Anchorage, AK 41:08; 77. Rosemary Reynolds, Anchorage, AK 41:13; 78. Lori Guyer, Anchorage, AK 41:14; 79. Lillian Konrath-Bera, Chugiak, AK 41:14; 80.

Rosalyn Singleton, Eagle River, AK 41:16; 81. Emily Gulanczyk, Anchorage, AK 41:24; 82. Kayla Scherf, Eagle River, AK 41:25; 83. Haley Young, Wasilla, AK 41:27; 84.

Elsa Sternicki, Anchorage, AK 41:34; 85. Mary Kaye Dolan-Hall, Eagle River, AK 41:35; 86. Julie Booher, Eagle River, AK 41:43; 87. Kira Fagerstrom, Wasilla, AK 41:46; 88.

Jodi McLaughlin, Anchorage, AK 41:57; 89. Lauren Smayda, Anchorage, AK 41:58; 90. Nina Schwinghammer, Anchorage, AK 41:59; 91. Estrella Molle, Anchorage, AK 41:59; 92.

Mari Rueter, Anchorage, AK 42:06; 93. Tereza Neveceralova, Wasilla, AK 42:08; 94. Lindsey Hiltner, Anchorage, AK 42:11; 95. Janet Warner, Eagle River, AK 42:15; 96.

Rachel Stein, Palmer, AK 42:27; 97. Marilyn Sandford, Anchorage, AK 42:30; 98. Kayla Snyder, Eagle River, AK 42:30; 99. Kaitlyn DePlasco, Anchorage, AK 42:36; 100.

Chrissy Barber, Anchorage, AK 42:511. Kikkan Randall, Anchorage, AK 31:48; 2. Valerie Watkins, Anchorage, AK 39:07; 3. Cynthia Decker, Anchorage, AK 39:17; 4.

Mary Kaye Dolan-Hall, Eagle River, AK 41:35; 5. Tina Powers, Eagle River, AK 43:24; 6. Lesley Yamauchi, Anchorage, AK 45:33; 7. Diane Trammell, Yakima, WA 47:32; 8.

Annette Funk, Anchorage, AK 48:13; 9. Tricia Perkins, Anchorage, AK 50:58; 10. Vera Hershey, Wasilla, AK 52:28; 11. Sheri Boggs, Soldotna, AK 53:25; 12.

Sharyl Toscano, Anchorage, AK 55:11; 13. Roxanne Caletena, Anchorage, AK 55:23; 14. Ecaterina Alexandru, Willow, AK 56:23; 15. Lori Stender, Eagle River, AK 56:23; 16.

Meg Kurtagh, Anchorage, AK 56:33; 17. Patty Christian, Eagle River, AK 57:50; 18. Elaine Tibbetts, Anchorage, AK 58:39; 19. Kevyn Jalone, Anchorage, AK 1:03:10; 20.

Dorys Higgins, Willow, AK 1:03:16; 21. Sarah Burrows, Anchorage, AK 1:03:16; 22. Unknown Runner, 1:05:59; 23. Qian Chen, Anchorage, AK 1:07:26; 24.

Laurie Schmidt, Anchorage, AK 1:07:27; 25. Denise Hanson, Anchorage, AK 1:07:48; 26. Lauren McQuillan, Eagle River, AK 1:07:48; 27. Diane Frank, Anchorage, AK 1:08:17; 28.

Tracy Anna Bader, Anchorage, AK 1:08:27; 29. Patricia Montague, Girdwood, AK 1:11:42; 30. Carol McNeese, Anchorage, AK 1:15:21; 31. Brittan Olsen, Anchorage, AK 1:16:32; 32.

Leah Davies, eagle river ak, AK 1:16:34; 33. Julie Baumann, Anchorage, AK 1:16:35; 34. Patricia Anderson, Anchorage, AK 1:17:29; 35. Barbara Lane, Anchorage, AK 1:21:15; 36.

Mary Ann Renkert, Anchorage, AK 1:21:19; 37. Jean Funatake, Anchorage, AK 1:21:24; 38. Jacquelyn Wellman, Wasilla, AK 1:22:21; 39. Jan Johnston, Anchorage, AK 1:23:52; 40.

Megan Norgaard, Anchorage, AK 1:24:13; 41. Olivia Jenkins, Anchorage, AK 1:24:32; 42. Nancy Correll, Wasilla, AK 1:25:03; 43. Marcia Wakeland, Eagle River, AK 1:25:31; 44.

Ljiljana Rezic, Anchorage, AK 1:25:40; 45. Anna Maria Knutson, Wasilla, AK 1:26:04; 46. Lora Lynch, Anchorage, AK 1:26:07; 47. Marla Greenstein, Anchorage, AK 1:26:25; 48.

Carol Russell, Anchorage, AK 1:27:34; 49. Kelly Harrington, Anchorage, AK 1:28:48; 50. Cassandra Raun, Anchorage, AK 1:29:04





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Alaska Run For Women 5‑Mile Race Taylor Deal Anchorage Athletics Women's Running

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