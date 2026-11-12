Tay-K Prison Interview Music Taste And 55-Year Sentence

Rapper Tay-K discusses his eclectic prison music playlist in his first interview since conviction. Details on his 55-year sentence for murder and his changed artistic preferences are provided.

Rapper Tay-K is currently incarcerated at the John B. Connally Unit in Texas, serving concurrent sentences of 55 years and 80 years for two murder convictions. He gave his first interview from prison on Wednesday, November 11, marking a significant moment since his arrest and eventual sentencing for the violent crimes that ended his brief rise to fame.

Tay-K Reveals Eclectic Prison Music Tastes

Tay-K received a tablet from the prison, which has allowed him to explore a much wider range of musical genres than he likely did before his incarceration. He described his current playlist as eclectic, listing artists that contrast sharply with his own trap music background. He specifically highlighted the London-based duo Loaded Honey as his current favorite, along with Rio and Fatt Smxck.

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He also expressed a strong appreciation for pop star Olivia Rodrigo, stating that he likes her debut album and enjoys her work. When asked if he had listened to her subsequent releases, Tay-K confirmed that he was up to date with her newer music as well. He admitted that his taste in music is unexpected for someone in his position, noting that he listens to a variety of artists that fans might not predict.

Details Of The 2016 Ethan Walker Murder Case

While Tay-K was on the run in June 2017, his breakout hit The Race gained massive popularity and peaked at number 44 on the U.S. charts. U.S. marshals apprehended the young rapper in New Jersey during that same month. He was subsequently convicted of murder and aggravated robbery charges in July 2019 for his involvement in a 2016 Texas home invasion. This crime resulted in the death of 21-year-old Ethan Walker.

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The legal proceedings for this case concluded with Tay-K receiving a portion of his lengthy sentence. The charges stemmed from a violent home invasion that shocked the public, especially given the simultaneous viral success of his music. His conviction linked him directly to the fatal shooting during the robbery, establishing the basis for his long-term imprisonment.

Conviction For The 2017 Mark Anthony Saldivar Shooting

In addition to the Ethan Walker case, Tay-K was convicted in April 2025 for the April 2017 murder of Mark Anthony Saldivar in San Antonio. Prosecutors alleged that Tay-K and his accomplices met Saldivar outside a Chick-fil-A with the intent to rob him of his camera equipment. The confrontation escalated into a struggle, during which Tay-K fatally shot Saldivar.

This second murder conviction added another significant term to Tay-K's prison time. The incident occurred while he was still attempting to evade capture for the earlier crime. The details of the Saldivar case highlight the violent nature of the events surrounding his rise and fall, further cementing his status as an incarcerated artist rather than a touring musician.