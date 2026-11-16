Taxpayers Submit ICC Evidence Against Trump and Rubio

The Taxpayer Alliance Against Genocide files over 500 evidence pieces with the ICC alleging US officials enabled crimes in Gaza. See details on the legal challenge.

The Taxpayer Alliance Against Genocide (TAAG) submitted a comprehensive report to the International Criminal Court (ICC) on November 11, urging prosecutors to issue arrest warrants for US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The filing accuses these senior American officials of aiding and abetting war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide committed by Israel in Gaza.

This legal action follows a year-long compilation of more than 500 pieces of evidence by TAAG members. The dossier includes witness statements, affidavits, and official documents that detail the United States military, financial, and diplomatic support provided to Israel during the ongoing conflict.

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Legal Strategy and Evidence Compilation

Maria Kari, a human rights attorney and TAAG's legal co-counsel, stated that the organization turned to The Hague only after exhausting all domestic legal avenues. She explained that TAAG members spent a year gathering proof to demonstrate that the alleged crimes could not have occurred without the Trump administration's unconditional and bottomless cash, weaponry, and diplomatic support for the Israeli occupation.

Kari emphasized that the initiative seeks to hold American officials accountable for enabling these acts. She noted that for many Americans, it is easier to ignore actions done in their name using their tax dollars, but the clients behind this initiative have never looked away. The submission aims to bridge the gap between US policy and international justice.

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Domestic Court Dismissals and Political Obstacles

The decision to approach the ICC came after years of unsuccessful attempts to hold US officials accountable through domestic courts. A group of Palestinian Americans previously sued then-President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and the Secretary of Defense, accusing them of complicity in genocide. Although a judge dismissed this case in January 2024, he noted that Israel's conduct plausibly constituted genocide and urged the Biden administration to reconsider its support.

However, the judge ruled that foreign policy decisions remain the responsibility of the President and Congress, not the judiciary. Other cases filed on behalf of Palestinian Americans were also dismissed on procedural grounds. Kari recalled that the initiative began nearly three years ago when she received a request for help from an American trapped in Gaza.

Human Cost and Evacuation Efforts

The Biden administration initially refused to evacuate Kari's client, but her team sued the government, leading to the eventual evacuation of the woman and approximately 80 other Americans. In contrast, other clients faced tragic outcomes. Mufi Harara from Dallas was killed by a missile that Kari asserts was paid for with American taxpayers' money. Additionally, two clients from Chicago, Barack and Hashim Alaga, were detained in an Israeli prison while awaiting US government assistance.

Terry Lodge, an attorney and legal co-counsel for the initiative, highlighted these cases as evidence of the human cost of failing to protect American citizens. Lodge explained that Taxpayers Against Genocide was formed in September 2024 when activists in Northern California launched a class-action lawsuit against their members of Congress for illegally using taxpayer funds to support the conflict.

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Executive Sanctions and UN Review Blockade

Despite these legal efforts, domestic courts continued to block intervention. In February 2025, a judge dismissed a new case, ruling that the court could not intervene in what it considered a political issue. Lodge noted that elected representatives ignored protests or placated activists before voting to keep arms flowing to Israel.

Further complicating the situation, President Trump signed an executive order in February 2025 authorizing sanctions against individuals involved in ICC investigations targeting US nationals. Kari stated that after facing repeated political obstacles, the group filed a report with the UN Human Rights Council. The Trump administration responded by announcing it would block the Universal Periodic Review process, the first time a state had refused such a review. The submission argues that the ICC must step in where the US system fails to hold its leaders accountable.