A user relocated from Connecticut to New York and hired TurboTax Live to file his state taxes. A previous representative failed to account for New York's taxation of Connecticut pensions, resulting in a $2,000 bill and penalties. The user contacted Intuit, which assigned a senior CPA but only promised to hopefully cover interest and penalties. The user is demanding full responsibility for the error.

Thomas Fried moves from Connecticut to New York. He hires TurboTax’s experts to handle his state taxes. But it makes a mistake that leaves him with a $2,000 bill — and a lot of questions.

I moved from Connecticut to the Hamptons two years ago. For that first year, I paid a local CPA to handle my return.

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However, for the next return, I decided to trust the “experts” at TurboTax Live. My return cost me about $200. It seemed like a simple return, so I didn’t think much of it and moved on with my life. Last week, as I started preparing for this year’s return, I again put my faith in TurboTax.