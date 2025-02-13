Taxpayer Dollars Fueling Lobbying Efforts by Texas School Districts

Investigation reveals how public school funding is diverted to lobbying groups instead of classrooms. Local school districts contribute millions to organizations that advocate for education policies in Austin.

Your tax dollars are allocated to fund public schools. However, a portion of these funds is directed towards lobbying groups instead of being utilized within classrooms. The News 4 I-Team's Waste Watch investigation sheds light on the practice of taxpayer-funded lobbying by local school districts. In a previous report, the I-Team revealed how the city and county have spent millions of taxpayer dollars in recent years to hire lobbyists.

The San Antonio Independent School District (SAISD), for example, has faced challenges in maintaining the heating and air conditioning systems in its aging schools. Parent Mario Cantu shared his experience: 'My son went to school, my daughter went to school and they were freezing, I had to go pick them up.' Records obtained by the I-Team show SAISD was among several local districts paying annual dues of $24,000 to the Bexar County Education Coalition. Thirty to thirty-five percent of these dues are allocated to lobbying efforts in Austin, advocating for increased teacher salaries and school funding while opposing school choice proposals. Aubrey Chancellor, Executive Director of Communications at North East ISD, expressed concerns: 'When we pay an organization for services we need as a district, and then they turn around and use some of that money for what they would like to spend it on such as lobbying, we have no control over that.' Bexar County Education Coalition lists most local districts as members on its website, although some districts contribute less in dues. Local districts also pay dues to organizations like the Texas Association of School Boards and the Texas Association of School Administrators, which have registered lobbyists representing their interests. James Quintero from the Texas Public Policy Foundation stated: 'So there's many different avenues by which taxpayer-funded lobbying works to frustrate common sense solutions at the Texas capitol.' Several bills have been introduced during this legislative session aiming to make Texas the first state to ban taxpayer-funded lobbying.





