Taxi Driver Wrestles with Gunman Inside Cab, Saves Himself and Passengers

A taxi driver in Turkey successfully wrestled with a shotgun-wielding kidnapper inside his cab, preventing a potential tragedy. The driver, Ramazan Yildirim, managed to grab the suspect's weapon and throw it outside, saving himself and the passenger. The chase with police lasted for around 50 miles before the suspect was arrested.

This is the moment a fearless taxi driver wrestled with a shotgun-wielding kidnapper inside his cab before police detained him following a dramatic chase through the streets of Turkey .

Dashcam footage filmed inside the taxi shows Ramazan Yildirim, 58, being forced to drive through the city of Gaziantep, in Turkey, by the gunman, who appears to be wielding a pump-action shotgun, as a terrified woman sits beside him in the back of the cab. But the brave driver eventually manages to climb over to the back seat and grabs the suspect's weapon, while the passenger gets away.

Police then surrounded the vehicle at a junction and detained the suspect, who has been named locally as 31-year-old Semih C., and took him into custody. Cops had begun pursuing the vehicle after receiving a report that the driver had been taken hostage at gunpoint, according to local media. The suspect allegedly fired at police vehicles several times during the pursuit and also threatened other motorists to clear the road.

The chase reportedly continued for around 50 miles before officers blocked the taxi near the Karacaahmet neighbourhood in Gaziantep. Recalling the ordeal, driver Yildirim said: 'I grabbed the gun with both hands.

Dashcam footage shows Ramazan Yildirim being forced to drive through the city of Gaziantep, in Turkey, by the gunman But the brave driver eventually manages to climb over to the back seat and grabs the suspect's weapon Police then surrounded the vehicle and arrested the suspect 'I stopped it from hitting the police. When he pulled the gun back inside, I intervened again, took the weapon from him and threw it outside.

' He added: 'If I had not intervened, either I, he or the police officers would have been harmed. ' Yildirim suffered an injury to his hand during the struggle and received seven stitches. According to one report, the situation unfolded after a domestic dispute during which the suspect allegedly shot his brother before calling a taxi. Semih C. has been remanded in custody by a court





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Taxi Driver Gunman Kidnapping Chase Turkey Gaziantep Police Dashcam Footage Ramazan Yildirim Semih C.

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