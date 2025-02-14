Tax Season Tips from a TurboTax CPA: Deductions, State Residency and Online Seller Reporting

Get expert advice from Lisa Greene-Lewis, a CPA at TurboTax, on navigating tax season effectively. Learn about maximizing deductions, understanding state residency implications for remote workers, and keeping track of online seller transactions.

Tax season can be a daunting task for many individuals, particularly those who aren't Certified Public Accountants. To navigate the complexities of tax filing, we spoke with Lisa Greene-Lewis, a CPA at TurboTax. She provided valuable insights and tips to help taxpayers understand their obligations and maximize their deductions. Greene-Lewis emphasized the importance of gathering all relevant documents in one place.

This includes receipts for eligible expenses, W-2 forms from employers, 1099 forms for freelance income, and any other financial statements that could impact tax liability. She stressed that deductions are crucial for reducing taxable income. Whether it's childcare expenses, contributions to health savings accounts, or owning an electric vehicle, numerous tax breaks are available. Being aware of these deductions and ensuring proper documentation is essential for minimizing tax payments. Greene-Lewis highlighted the lifetime learning credit, which can provide up to $2,000 for a single class taken for educational purposes. She urged individuals to gather receipts for any qualifying education expenses. Another important factor to consider is state of residence, particularly with the rise of remote work. If an individual lives in a state different from their employer's location, tax implications may arise due to varying state definitions of residency. This can affect state income tax obligations. Greene-Lewis also pointed out the significance of changes in the current year's tax code, especially for online sellers. With the increasing popularity of side gigs and online marketplaces, accurate record-keeping is paramount. The IRS has adjusted the reporting thresholds for the 1099-K form, requiring online sellers using platforms like PayPal or Venmo to report transactions exceeding $5,000 in 2023. This threshold will continue to decrease in subsequent years.Greene-Lewis emphasized the need for online sellers to diligently track their business-related expenses, including advertising costs, vehicle expenses, and home office deductions. Proper documentation of these expenses is crucial for claiming eligible deductions and avoiding potential penalties from the IRS





