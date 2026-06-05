Tax payment checks stolen from Centereach Post Office

Town of Brookhaven Tax Receiver’s office is investigating how many people were affected.

Gotti grandson arrested again weeks after federal sentencing, faces assault charges It’s a process called check washing. Someone intercepts a check, changes the information on it and cashes it without the sender even knowing.

“I think it's very concerning,” said Patrick Waryold, of Centereach. “You hear about check washing all the time. That's why I do everything online. ” It happened to a Brookhaven resident in January.

Town Supervisor Dan Panico says the check was due at the receiver of taxes office, but a few days ago, the tax office said it never arrived. Panico says he found out there was a break in at the Centereach post office back in January. That’s when he says checks were stolen that were intended for the tax receiver.

“I don't understand why the security is not enough that something like that couldn't happen at the post office,” said one Centereach resident. Panico doesn't know how many checks were stolen. He said the one he saw that was "washed" had the name whited out and replaced. There have also been reports of fake phone calls saying residents have outstanding tax balances.

Panico says the tax office does not contact people for payments over the phone.

“A new scam is born every day, unfortunately, in the society in which we live,” Panico said. “So you have to be vigilant. ” If you sent a tax payment in January through the Centereach post office, check to see if it was received.01:37





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