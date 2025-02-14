Tax Hikes in the 1970s Linked to South Korea's Historic Fertility Decline

A new study reveals a potential link between steep tax increases in the 1970s and South Korea's dramatic fertility decline, suggesting that tax policies can be a powerful tool for influencing population growth.

A new study has shed light on the potential link between steep tax hikes in the 1970s and South Korea 's dramatic fertility decline. The research, published in Research in Economics, suggests that the economic pressures created by these tax reforms continue to influence family planning decisions today. South Korea 's fertility rate has plummeted from around 4.5 births per woman in 1970 to a record low of 0.72 in 2023, far below the 2.1 replacement rate needed to maintain a stable population.

This rapid decline has become a national emergency, prompting the government to invest over $200 billion in pro-natal policies since 2006. Despite these efforts, the trend has persisted, exacerbating the demographic crunch caused by an aging workforce.The study analyzed decades of South Korean tax policy, revealing a significant correlation between tax increases and the drop in birth rates. In the early 1970s, the tax burden on Koreans was relatively low. However, sweeping reforms between 1974 and 1976 implemented a substantial increase in direct taxation, with the value-added tax (VAT) rising to 20 percent from 10 percent. This hike resulted in a reduction in disposable incomes, leading to a sharp decline in the number of births. Later tax reforms in the mid-1990s, which introduced lower rates across a broader base, coincided with a less pronounced fertility rate decline. This suggests that tax policies can indeed influence population dynamics and demographic trends. The study also controlled for other factors known to affect family size decisions, such as female workforce participation, education levels, and contraceptive use, further strengthening the link between taxation and fertility.The findings have significant implications for policymakers worldwide, highlighting the potential of tax policies as a tool for influencing population growth. Co-author Joan Madia, a researcher at the University of Oxford, emphasized that taxes targeting families and reducing child affordability are most likely to impact fertility. Francesco Moscone, a business economics professor at Brunel University of London and co-author of the study, stressed that taxes can influence not only our finances but also our long-term economic planning and family decisions. He advised governments to adopt more family-friendly tax policies, such as child tax credits, to encourage couples to start and expand families.South Korea's recent introduction of marriage tax credits and higher tax credits per child reflects a move in this direction. However, it remains uncertain whether these incentives will effectively counter the deep-rooted societal changes, including high housing costs and a shift in priorities towards personal gratification and career aspirations, that contribute to the country's low birth rates





Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

South Korea Fertility Rate Tax Increases Demographics Economic Policy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump's Recognition of North Korea as 'Nuclear Power' Raises Concerns in South KoreaPresident Trump's declaration that North Korea is a 'nuclear power' has sparked worry in South Korea that the U.S. might be moving towards acknowledging the North as a nuclear-armed state. This comes amidst escalating North Korean nuclear and missile tests under Kim Jong Un's leadership.

Read more »

North Korea prepares to send more troops to Russia after suffering casualties, South Korea saysSouth Korea’s military said Friday it suspects North Korea is preparing to send additional troops to Russia after its soldiers fighting in the Russian-Ukraine…

Read more »

North Korea preparing to send more troops to Russia after suffering casualties, South Korea saysKim Jong Un described the missile test as a crucial achievement in his goals to bolster North Korea's nuclear deterrence. Lee Sung Joon, Spokesperson of South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, downplayed the test, saying: 'We believe North Korea was exaggerating the capabilities of its missile system, including the flight distance and second peak.

Read more »

North Korea prepares to send more troops to Russia after suffering casualties, South Korea saysSouth Korea’s military says it suspects North Korea is preparing to send additional troops to Russia after its soldiers already deployed on the Russian-Ukraine war fronts suffered heavy casualties.

Read more »

North Korea Tests Cruise Missiles, Vows 'Strongest Response' to US-South Korea ExercisesNorth Korea announced it conducted a test of a cruise missile system, its third known weapons test this year, and vowed a “strongest response” to what it described as a ramping up of military exercises by the United States and South Korea targeting the North. The moves suggest that North Korea is likely to continue its series of weapons tests and confrontational stance against the United States for now, although President Donald Trump said he intends to communicate with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Read more »

South Korea's High Household Debt: A Growing Concern for the Bank of KoreaSouth Korea's high household debt is a major concern for the Bank of Korea (BOK), as it could potentially cripple economic growth if left unchecked. The BOK faces a delicate balancing act between stimulating a slowing economy through rate cuts and managing the risks associated with rising household debt. This article explores the reasons behind South Korea's high household debt, its potential implications for the economy, and the BOK's policy dilemma.

Read more »