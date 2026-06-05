Tax Freedom Day Slips to Record June 6 as UK Tax Burden Hits New High Under Labour

The Adam Smith Institute declares June 6 as the latest Tax Freedom Day ever, meaning families must work an extra four days to pay taxes. Labour's tax hikes of £70 billion annually push the date further, with warnings it could slip to June 12 by 2030.

Families in the United Kingdom will need to work an additional four days this year to cover their soaring tax obligations under the Labour government, according to new analysis from the Adam Smith Institute .

The free-market think tank has declared Saturday, June 6, as Tax Freedom Day for 2025, marking the date when the average worker has earned enough to pay their share of the nation's tax bill. This is the latest Tax Freedom Day on record, surpassing last year's June 2 and coming two weeks later than before the pandemic.

The institute warns that already-announced tax increases will push the date further to June 12 by the end of the decade, reflecting a relentless rise in the tax burden that has become a central political issue. The trend follows two substantial tax-raising budgets from Chancellor Rachel Reeves, which have increased annual taxes by approximately £70 billion. These measures have drawn sharp criticism from opposition figures and business groups.

Shadow Chancellor Sir Mel Stride described the rising tax burden as alarming, stating that British taxpayers are working longer each year just to pay the taxman, damaging employment, business confidence, and investment. He also pointed to unchecked wasteful spending, such as the ballooning welfare bill.

Reform UK's Treasury spokesman Robert Jenrick echoed these concerns, arguing that the Labour government is wasting money on benefits, net zero initiatives, and foreign aid to rich countries, calling for tax cuts to lighten the load on working people. The calculation of Tax Freedom Day is based on the average person's earnings and their share of total taxation, providing an indication of the overall size of the state rather than an individual measure.

This year's June 6 date beats the previous record of June 3 in 1945, when Britain was burdened with war debts. As recently as 2009, Tax Freedom Day fell on May 17, highlighting the rapid growth of the state. The Adam Smith Institute also calculates a Cost of Government Day, which includes government borrowing, falling on July 13 this year-the latest since the pandemic.

James Lawson, chairman of the think tank, called the situation a wake-up call, noting that the UK now takes a larger share of national income in tax than at any point in modern history, exceeding wartime levels. He urged ministers to be honest about the scale of the burden and to prioritize spending control and tax cuts for stronger growth and higher wages.

John O'Connell of the TaxPayers Alliance described the record date as shocking but not surprising, accusing the government of squeezing businesses with national insurance hikes and attacking family firms, private schools, and pensions. He argued that the tax increases reflect an ideological assault on success and family care, calling for drastic spending cuts and a change in the political mindset that sees taxpayers as miscreants to be controlled through tax and regulation





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