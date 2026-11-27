Wyoming leads the 2027 State Tax Competitiveness Index. Texas and Florida rank high. Analysis details structural changes in state tax policies across the US.

Wyoming maintains its position as the most competitive state in the United States for business taxes, according to the 2027 State Tax Competitiveness Index released by the Tax Foundation. This Washington-based policy research organization published its annual analysis earlier this week, ranking all fifty states based on comprehensive evaluations of their fiscal structures. The top five positions are occupied by Wyoming, South Dakota, Alaska, Florida, and Texas, creating a consistent group of low-tax jurisdictions that dominate the upper echelons of the report.

Top Five States Dominate Tax Rankings

The Tax Foundation utilizes a multi-dimensional framework to evaluate state tax systems, analyzing five major components to determine overall competitiveness. These categories include individual income taxes, corporate taxes, sales and excise taxes, property taxes, and unemployment insurance taxes. Analysts Janelle Fritts and Jared Walczak emphasized that the structure of a state's tax code is critical for economic health, noting that total tax collections alone do not reveal the full picture of a state's fiscal competitiveness. Their research suggests that how a state structures its revenue collection directly impacts the business climate and long-term economic growth potential of the region.

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Wyoming, South Dakota, Alaska, and Florida retained their spots in the top four positions from the previous 2026 index, demonstrating remarkable stability in their fiscal policies. Texas entered the top five by climbing two places, a rise supported by significant improvements in its property and sales tax rankings. These top five states share common traits that contribute to their high rankings, primarily the absence of broad-based individual income taxes. Additionally, both Wyoming and South Dakota do not impose a traditional corporate income tax, reducing the burden on businesses operating within their borders.

Alaska and Wyoming also perform exceptionally well in the sales tax category, offering some of the lowest rates in the country. Alaska does not levy a statewide sales tax, allowing only local governments to impose their own levies if necessary. Wyoming maintains a statewide sales tax rate of 4 percent, which is among the lowest national averages. Florida distinguished itself in the unemployment insurance tax category, ranking ninth overall. Florida's reemployment tax applies to the first $7,000 of each employee's annual wages, aligning with the wage base used for federal unemployment taxes and outperforming many other states that tax a larger portion of employee wages.

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Texas Policy Shifts and Montana Decline

Texas achieved its rise in the rankings through specific legislative changes approved by voters in 2025. These changes included increasing the general homestead exemption on residential property from $100,000 to $140,000. Furthermore, the state implemented a higher exemption of $200,000 for eligible homeowners aged 65 or older and those with disabilities. While these measures improve the tax burden for homeowners, the Tax Foundation warns that they shift the responsibility for replacing lost public education funding to the state's general revenue. This structural shift may potentially affect taxpayers more broadly across the state as the fiscal burden is redistributed.

In contrast, Montana experienced a decline in its tax competitiveness, falling two places from fifth to seventh in the rankings. This drop occurred despite the state reducing its top individual income tax rate to 5.65 percent and eliminating its marriage penalty, both of which took effect in 2026. Montana's individual income tax ranking fell from 13th to 21st, a decline attributed to its reliance on federal taxable income as the starting point for calculating state liability. Analysts noted that newer federal provisions, such as no tax on tips, overtime, and auto loans, have narrowed Montana's individual income tax base, thereby reducing its competitiveness relative to other states.

Tennessee and Iowa Lead Improvement Gains

While the top five states have remained relatively static since 2020, significant movement occurred in the lower rankings as several states implemented major tax reforms. Tennessee recorded the largest improvement in tax competitiveness over the last seven years by reducing its corporate gross receipts tax rates and changing business expense deduction rules. The state also completed the phaseout of its tax on interest and dividend income, successfully eliminating its broad-based individual income tax entirely.

Iowa achieved substantial gains by repealing its alternative minimum tax and lowering its top corporate income tax rate from 12 percent to 7.1 percent. The state also reduced the number of corporate tax brackets and cut its top individual income tax rate from 8.53 percent in 2019 to 3.8 percent. Iowa replaced its complex nine-bracket system with a flat tax structure, simplifying compliance for residents and businesses. Similarly, Louisiana implemented significant reforms including eliminating its throwout rule, ending federal deductibility, and repealing its corporate franchise tax. Louisiana also reduced its individual income tax rate from 6 percent to 3 percent.

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Arkansas lowered its top corporate income tax rate from 6.5 percent to 4.3 percent and its top individual income tax rate from 6.9 percent to 3.7 percent. The corporate rate is scheduled to decline further to 4.1 percent in 2027. Nebraska began reducing its individual and corporate income tax rates in 2022, with legislation passed in 2023 accelerating and extending those reductions. The state simplified its corporate income tax brackets, bringing both top individual and corporate rates down to 4.55 percent. These rates are scheduled to reach 3.99 percent on January 1, 2027.

States Facing Increased Tax Burdens

On the opposite end of the spectrum, tax competitiveness has declined most sharply in states that have expanded their tax bases or introduced new levies. Oregon introduced a gross receipts tax alongside its existing corporate income tax, which has negatively impacted its ranking in the index. These changes reflect a broader trend where some states are increasing fiscal demands on businesses and individuals, contrasting with the low-tax strategies employed by the top-ranked states. The diverging paths of state tax policies continue to shape the economic landscape, influencing where businesses choose to locate and how residents manage their financial planning.