The Ohio State Buckeyes are going to have a situation on their hands this offseason. After starting quarterback Julian Sayin went down with an injury in the Buc

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Tavien St. Clair leads the offense during warm ups prior to the NCAA football game against the Oregon Ducks in Columbus on Nov. 7, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectAfter starting quarterback Julian Sayin went down with an injury in the Buckeyes' win over the Indiana Hoosiers just a few weeks ago, the coaching staff turned to true freshman Luke Fahey to lead the offense down the stretch of the 2026 season. And now, this upcoming offseason, the Buckeyes will have to wait and see if St. Clair enters the portal or sticks with the program for at least another year.

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Nov 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lincoln Kienholz passes the ball in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect After the 2025 season came to a close and Sayin had finished the season as a Heisman Candidate, it became obvious that backup Lincoln Kienholz would have to leave to get legitimate playing time in the college football scene.

In his first season as a starting quarterback at the college level, Kienholz has excelled, throwing for 2,430 yards, 15 touchdowns and three interceptions. He has completed 68.6% of his passes,Louisville is just 6-3 on the year, ranking 38th in college football, but Kienholz has shot his stock up in just a single season of ball away from the Buckeye State. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

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Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Because instead of just sitting around and waiting for an opportunity to get on the field, Kienholz grabbed his career path and molded it into something that could eventually make him an NFL Draft pick.

St. Clair may still be young, but entering his junior year in the 2027 Fall Semester, he has to want to be on the field on Saturdays. Nov 14, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Luke Fahey breaks the tackle of Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Jack Oyola during the fourth quarter at Ohio Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectHe lost his first two games, outings against USC and Oregon, but bounced back on Saturday against the Wildcats. Across three starts, the 5-foot-11, 206-pounderBut the issue is that Fahey could have taken this season to learn behind both Sayin and St. Clair before being given a shot down the line. Instead, jumping right over St. Clair to Fahey shows that the Buckeyes believe in him more.

Now, with their eggs in the Fahey basket, they will potentially have to look to the portal this offseason to fill up the quarterback room behind him and Sayin. And that may be harder than they think, especially with a newcomer having to be under the belief that they will be the third-stringer. Cade Cracas is a sports media professional with experience in play-by-play, broadcasting and digital storytelling.

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He is a recent graduate of Ashland University with degrees in digital media production and journalism.