Taus joins Copenhagen Fashion Week's NewTalent program, gaining support for fall 2027 with mentorship, grants and a spot on the official schedule.

-based brand Taus as the latest addition to its NewTalent program, joining returning participants Studio Constance and Stem as the platform continues to back emerging Nordic labels.

Founded in 2024 by Freyja Taus and Juho Lehio, Taus was named “One to Watch” last season and will be added to the official show schedule for fall 2027, which will take place in February. Pandora Executives Outline Platinum Next Steps, Retail Evolutions as Firm Raises Guidance The ready-to-wear brand joins Swedish label Studio Constance, returning for its second season, and Stem, which will complete its three-season participation in the incubator program.returns as NewTalent’s main partner, providing grants to participating designers to support business development as well as show production.

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This year’s mentors are Bruce Pask, Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus AVP men’s fashion office; Ida Petersson, CEO of Good Eggs and formerly the director of men’s and women’s buying at Browns; Mahoro Seward, fashion and style editor at British Vogue, and Vikram Menon, director at Fashionex Limited. Copenhagen Fashion Week also named Renè, Vain and Gabi Gamél as recipients of this season’s One to Watch list, which highlights emerging brands with notable potential, for the fall edition.

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