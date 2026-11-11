Taung Child fossil reshapes view of early human evolution

New study shows the Taung Child was part of a complex mix of hominins, overturning decades of assumptions about a single species in southern Africa.

The Taung Child, the 1924 fossil that first proved humanity's African roots, is now seen as part of a tangled web of early hominins, a new analysis argues.

New Age Estimate for the Taung Child

The international team dated the skull between 2.96 and 3.03 million years ago, placing it in a period of rapid climate change across southern Africa.

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Reexamining the Fossil's Significance

Professor Gabriele Macho of Vrije Universiteit Brussel explained that the Taung Child was once treated as the single archetypal specimen of Australopithecus africanus. The study shows that many other fossils grouped with it may actually belong to distinct, co‑existing species.

Complex Hominin Diversity in Sterkfontein

Detailed comparisons of tooth morphology and brain development revealed marked differences that suggest multiple hominin groups lived side by side, or sequentially, in the Sterkfontein region.

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Ecological Forces Driving Divergence

Shifts between wetter and drier conditions repeatedly split and reunited populations as environments expanded or contracted. Fossilised pollen indicates the area once was far wetter and more forested than today, creating habitats that could isolate groups for thousands of years.

Implications for Human Evolutionary Research

The findings challenge the long‑held belief that Plio‑Pleistocene fossils can be neatly sorted into a few ancestral species. They call for future research to treat the Taung Child as a central reference point while exploring the broader diversity of early hominins in southern Africa.