Tatyana Ali Discusses Motherhood, Dancing With The Stars Season 35 And Her Sons' Reactions

Tatyana Ali reveals how her sons react to her Dancing With The Stars Season 35 performance, her coaching dynamic with Jordan Fisher, and her journey on Disney Night.

Tatyana Ali has opened up about balancing her role as a mother to her two sons with her competitive journey on Season 35 of the ABC reality series Dancing With The Stars. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alumna, who is 47 years old, addressed how her children perceive her progress in the dance competition and the support system she relies on at home.

The Reality Of Maternal Pride In The Competition

When asked specifically whether her sons, Edward Aszard Aszi, who is 10, and Alejandro, who is 7, are impressed by her advancements on the show, Ali responded with a candid and humorous no. She clarified that while she is their mother, they are not impressed by her professional achievements on the stage. The actress noted that despite her efforts, her boys remain indifferent to her dance capabilities, viewing her primarily as their parent rather than a competitor.

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Coaching Dynamics With Jordan Fisher Revealed

Ali shared that her oldest son is actually quite knowledgeable about the specific genre of dance she is performing. When she explained that she was doing a contemporary routine, Edward immediately recognized the style. He compared contemporary dance to choose your own adventure, showing a level of understanding that surprised his mother. This interaction highlighted that while they may not be impressed by her scoring, they are certainly aware of the art form she is practicing.

The Emotional Weight Of Disney Night Performances

The actress admitted that her partnership with Jordan Fisher has been particularly meaningful due to their consistent placement near the bottom of the leaderboard. However, during the recent Disney Night episode, the pair received a strong response from the judges and the audience. Ali noted that Fisher told her her storytelling made him very emotional after they performed a contemporary dance set to Easy As Life from Tangled. She emphasized that the core purpose of performing, whether acting or dancing, is to touch the hearts of people.

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Building A Support Network Away From Los Angeles

Ali relies on her closest family members to help manage her time between rehearsals and raising her children. Since her sons live in school and do not reside in Los Angeles, they do not frequent her practice sessions. Her professional partner, Jordan Fisher, who is 31 years old, has been introduced to the children via FaceTime one or two times. Ali explained that they do not know him that well yet, which maintains a clear boundary between her professional life and her home life.

What Comes Next For The Contestants

The experience has allowed Ali to demonstrate perseverance in real time to her children, who tune in to watch her compete. During their nighttime prayers, the boys tell her they are proud of her and pray for her to last another week in the competition. They encourage her to do a good job, even if they do not outwardly display excitement about her dance skills. Ali views this ongoing participation as a valuable life lesson for her family, showing them the value of hard work and dedication.