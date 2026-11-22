The Boston Celtics have lost two straight for the first time this season. They visit a Sacramento team that has just one win on the season and is winless at hom

Jan 1, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard reacts after getting called for an offensive foul against the Sacramento Kings during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center.

Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectfor the first time this season. They visit a Sacramento team that has just one win on the season and is winless at home. The Celtics will be without three players, including two starters, on the front end of their back-to-back. They visit Golden State tomorrow.ahead of this meeting.

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The Celtics shot 11-44 from three and turned the ball over 16 times against the Nuggets, which led to 21 Denver points. Their bench scored 38. Sacramento has lost eight straight since its only win, 115-100 at Dallas on Nov. 2. The Kings lost 106-104 at the Lakers on Friday night after leading by 11, so they are on a back-to-back.

De’Andre Hunter scored 30 on 12-16 shooting, and Domantas Sabonis had 19 points and 16 rebounds, seven of them offensive. This kid loves to shoot. He’s a pure scorer. He is probably going to beat a bunch of guys off the dribble and do some incredible things.

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He’s also going to give a lot of it back on the defensive end. He will die on screens and wander aimlessly throughout a possession. If the Celtics run a killer whale offense, then Acuff is an injured seal. The Kings aren’t going to take him off the floor for this, because they're trying to develop him and he’s their best offensive option right now.

All you need to know is that he’s averaging nearly 26 points per game and is a cumulative -141. The only player worse is Zach LaVine, and he’s the other starting guard. By the way, Payton Pritchard’s career high is 43 points. For some reason I just felt like letting you know that.

: For the love of all things holy, please stop committing silly fouls. The Celtics' defensive style might be contributing to the problem, but they need to get back to defending without fouling. That's not going to be easy with some of the offensive threats the Kings have, but Sacramento does not throw a very fluid offense out there, either. The Celtics should be able to play good defense without hacking.

: This is either going to be an annoyingly tight game at halftime, or the Celtics will have a comfortable margin. The third quarter will either be a chance to get separation or pull away entirely. They are the worst third-quarter team in the league. The problem is that Boston is -4.5 in third quarters, so they have had their share of struggles after halftime.

So whatever the situation at halftime, it’d be nice if Boston was able to bury Sacramento in those minutes. Losing the third quarter to this team would be a problem for me. Do I need to go very deep into this? The Kings are awful.

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The Celtics, even without Tatum, White, and Robinson, are still pretty good. This should be an easy one. John Karalis is a 20-year veteran of Celtics coverage and was nominated for NSMA's Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year in 2019. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016 and has written two books about the Celtics.

John was born and raised in Pawtucket, RI. He graduated from Shea High School in Pawtucket, where he played football, soccer, baseball, and basketball and was captain of the baseball and basketball teams. John graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism and was a member of their Gold Key Honor Society.

He was a four-year starter and two-year captain of the Men’s Basketball team, and remains one of the school's top all-time scorers, and Emerson's all-time leading rebounder. He is also the first Emerson College player to play professional basketball . John started his career in television, producing and creating shows since 1997. He spent nine years at WBZ, launching two different news and lifestyle shows before ascending to Executive Producer and Managing Editor.

He then went to New York, where he was a producer and reporter until 2018. John is one of Boston’s original Celtics bloggers, creating RedsArmy.com in 2006. In 2018, John joined the Celtics beat full-time for MassLive.com and then went to Boston Sports Journal in 2021, where he covered the Celtics for five years. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016, and it currently ranks as the #1 Boston Celtics podcast on iTunes and Spotify rankings.

He is also one of the co-hosts of the Locked on NBA podcast.