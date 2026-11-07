Tatum Dominates as Celtics Crush Hornets: 5 Things the Box Score Won't Tell You

The Boston Celtics stormed out of the gates on a 9-0 run that extended to 18-4 and never looked back. The Hornets never led, and they never had a chance. Jayson

Nov 6, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum reacts to a play during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center.

Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectstormed out of the gates on a 9-0 run that extended to 18-4 and never looked back. The Hornets never led, and they never had a chance.put on his usual show for the Dukies in the crowd, and the Celtics buried Charlotte under an avalanche of three-pointers on their way to a 119-80 win. They are now 2-0 in the NBA Cup.

Also read Celtics Player Grades: Paul George, Derrick White Save Win Over Bucks Without Jayson Tatum

The blowout was so bad that it took Charlotte until the 2:49 mark of the fourth quarter to surpass Boston’s 70 first-half points. : He had a typical Tatum-in-Charlotte game, putting up 34 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds while sitting out the fourth quarter. It was a nearly perfect game from Tatum, who shot 9-16 overall and 5-8 from three.

He also went to the line 11 times without missing.were all shooting 31% or less from three this season, so this one game drastically improved everyone’s percentages. Tatum’s increased 6 percentage points, White’s 4.7, and Pritchard’s 4.4. Neemias Queta plays with so much energy : I’ve been advocating for Robinson to start games, but I think I’m ready to dump that take at this point.

Few of the things I’d hoped Robinson could provide have come to fruition so far, and Queta plays with the energy and IQ Joe Mazzulla is looking for. Queta is always looking for the next screen to set, and he gets in and out of things incredibly well. : Tatum has never read the game with the ease with which he’s reading things now.

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This play was beautiful because he was the quintessential quarterback looking off a defender so he could hit his intended receiver. : He left with groin soreness and didn’t return, just in case anyone was wondering why he only played 13:46. Charles Lee didn’t bench his star after another slow start, though I bet some fans in Charlotte might be wondering if that’s a good idea.

: I was right with Brian Scalabrine during the broadcast, yelling at the Celtics to wake up. They seemed to be playing at about 75% of what they were in the first half, and it was letting the Hornets get some easy opportunities. Charlotte was ice-cold, though, and the Celtics couldn’t pass up opportunities to run off those misses, so they got back to being themselves fairly quickly. : Like, an inordinate amount of them.

I don’t think it got to double-digits, but it wasn’t far off. You might not see that many the rest of the season. The Hornets’ 20.1% turnover rate is the worst in the NBA, and the 21.9 points opponents score off those turnovers is third-worst. The Celtics are one of the best in the league in forcing turnovers, so this has a recipe for getting out of hand quickly.

” It indeed got out of hand very quickly, but turnovers were not the reason. Boston only had nine points off turnovers at halftime. The Hornets simply could not make a shot, and the Celtics ran off those misses. According to Cleaning the Glass, the Celtics ran off about 40% of live rebounds, which is 80th percentile in the NBA.

: The Hornets offense is awful, and Boston’s defense is good. This is a recipe for another big Boston lead. And while every team makes a run, it would be nice if Boston was able to hold onto the lead for once. We’ll be watching the late lineups to see if the trend of struggles around the 9:00-7:00 minute mark of the fourth continues.

”, though as I mentioned earlier, there could have been had the Hornets cashed in on Boston’s sloppiness to start the third. Boston kept on building their lead, and the Hornets never found their groove. Miller’s true shooting percentage is down to 47% because he’s awful from three and just as bad from two .

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“Keep him out of the corner and contest him at the rim. That’s the formula. The Hornets don’t have many other options right now outside of Coby White and Naz Reid, so keep Miller off balance and things should be fine. ” He was 3-10, 0-3 from three, when he left the game in the second.

The Celtics lost him a couple of times in the paint, but mostly they kept him out of his comfort zone. Jayson Tatum loves playing in Charlotte so he can put on a show for his Duke fans. And because this is a cup game, there’s incentive to keep piling it on, so I think this one goes down as a Boston blowout, 121-96. ” Tatum did put on a show.

The Celtics kept the roll going and built a massive point differential. And I gave the Hornets way too much credit. But in the world of predictions, 119-80 is pretty close. John Karalis is a 20-year veteran of Celtics coverage and was nominated for NSMA's Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year in 2019.

He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016 and has written two books about the Celtics. John was born and raised in Pawtucket, RI. He graduated from Shea High School in Pawtucket, where he played football, soccer, baseball, and basketball and was captain of the baseball and basketball teams. John graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism and was a member of their Gold Key Honor Society.

He was a four-year starter and two-year captain of the Men’s Basketball team, and remains one of the school's top all-time scorers, and Emerson's all-time leading rebounder. He is also the first Emerson College player to play professional basketball . John started his career in television, producing and creating shows since 1997. He spent nine years at WBZ, launching two different news and lifestyle shows before ascending to Executive Producer and Managing Editor.

He then went to New York, where he was a producer and reporter until 2018. John is one of Boston’s original Celtics bloggers, creating RedsArmy.com in 2006. In 2018, John joined the Celtics beat full-time for MassLive.com and then went to Boston Sports Journal in 2021, where he covered the Celtics for five years. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016, and it currently ranks as the #1 Boston Celtics podcast on iTunes and Spotify rankings.

He is also one of the co-hosts of the Locked on NBA podcast.