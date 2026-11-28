BOSTON — It was a rough night at TD Garden as the Boston Celtics fell to the Atlanta Hawks, making the building 0-2 on Friday (the Bruins lost earlier in the da

Nov 27, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum tries to regain control of the ball from Atlanta Hawks forward Zuby Ejiofor during the second half at TD Garden.

Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectfell to the Atlanta Hawks, making the building 0-2 on Friday . The loss means the Hawks win the NBA Cup Group C, and the Celtics will have to play a road game next week. The Celtics used a 21-9 run after a cold start to open up a 15-point first-quarter lead, helped in large part by Atlanta’s 1-14 shooting from three.

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Atlanta shaved three off the lead heading into halftime thanks to 16 points off 11 first-half Celtics turnovers. They took the lead outright in the third as Boston continued turning the ball over, but that was exacerbated by the Celtics going cold. Boston had plenty of opportunities to score in the fourth, but could only manage 17 points, falling 87-86. It's their: There's no avoiding the obvious in this one.