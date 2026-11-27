The Boston Celtics can finish NBA Cup group play unbeaten and clinch East Group C with a win over Atlanta on Friday night. The Hawks arrive rested and on a four

Nov 12, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum dribbles the ball against Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels in the second half at TD Garden.

Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connectcan finish NBA Cup group play unbeaten and clinch East Group C with a win over Atlanta on Friday night.arrive rested and on a four-game winning streak. A Hawks win leaves both teams 3-1 and hands Atlanta the head-to-head tiebreaker, which would push Boston into the wild-card race.on Tuesday ended a four-game skid. Jayson Tatum scored 41, and Neemias Queta added 21 on 9-11 shooting.

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The Celtics made 22 of 51 threes, committed just 10 turnovers, scored 23 points off Washington's miscues and got 31 from the bench. They led by as many as 34, but the lead was cut to just five before Boston shut the door late in the fourth quarter. Atlanta has won four straight. The last two were a 111-97 home win over Charlotte and a 107-97 win over Detroit on Sunday.