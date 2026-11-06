Tattoos of bluebonnets bloom in San Antonio after historic election night wins

A San Antonio tattoo artist said bluebonnet tattoo requests picked up after historic Texas election wins. One client told KSAT the state flower represents pride, hope and change.

Texas is turning a new shade of blue, and some people are making it permanent. Democrat Gina Hinojosa, soon-to-be Texas’ first Latina governor, and Democrat James Talarico winning a U.S. Senate seat, highlighted a historic Tuesday night in the state, and some Texans are marking the moment with permanent ink inspired by the state flower At the Twisted Tattoo , a family-owned tattoo shop, artist Kristen Gutierrez said requests for bluebonnet tattoos picked up after Election Day.

For some customers, the flower is more than a familiar symbol of Texas pride. It’s a way to remember a moment they believe could bring change to the state. Alexandria Garcia sat down Wednesday afternoon to get a bluebonnet tattoo. She said the decision felt immediate.

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“I was born and raised here. After last night, I need a bluebonnet tattoo. The state’s blue, I need that bluebonnet today,” Garcia said. >> READ: Texas Democrats rode a ‘blue-nami’ to power.

What now? The bluebonnet has been Texas’ state flower since 1901, after lawmakers chose it over other contenders, including cotton and cactus. The flower was championed by a group of Texas women who believed it represented the state’s natural beauty. More than a century later, the bluebonnet remains one of the most recognizable symbols of Texas.

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Every spring, families stop along roadsides to take photos among the blooms, and the flower often appears in Texas artwork and portraits. It’s long been associated with the state’s identity, but Garcia said her tattoo will also represent the people who showed up to vote.

“I’m just so proud of the way that my generation showed up and we really all went and voted,” she said. “It makes me emotional that we gathered together, and we really had each other. ” Garcia said she wants the tattoo to be something she can carry with her for the rest of her life. She even joked that she wants to be buried with it.

“I want to die with it. I want to be buried with it. I want to look at it every day. It’s going to go with every outfit.

I’m super excited,” Garcia said. The tattoo artist said requests have been coming in quickly, with more bluebonnet tattoo appointments expected throughout the weekend.

“I think it’s just so special because this was such a huge win for Texas,” Gutierrez said. “But it wasn’t just Texas that was feeling this win. It was all over the country. ” She views bluebonnets as a symbol of hope and the possibility of change.

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“I look forward for the future to see what will change within our state. There’s a lot that needs to be done, but I have very high hopes that they’ll get everything done. We’re very excited to see what the future holds,” Gutierrez mentioned. Garcia said she hopes people who see her tattoo will think of Texas, the color blue and the historic wins in 2026.

For her, the moment is already one she won’t forget.

“It’s history. The fact that I am alive during this time period just makes me very proud,” Garcia said. Read also: Texas Democrats rode a ‘blue-nami’ to power. What now?

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