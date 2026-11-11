Tattoo artists are carrying Rembrandt's art into a new era — and a new medium

The Rembrandt House Museum in Amsterdam hosted an unusual exhibit in recent weeks — a renowned tattoo artist inking the Dutch master's designs on visitors' skin.

The Rembrandt House Museum in Amsterdam hosted an unusual exhibit in recent weeks — a renowned tattoo artist inking the Dutch master's designs on visitors' skin.

The Rembrandt House Museum in Amsterdam hosted an unusual exhibit in recent weeks — a renowned tattoo artist inking the Dutch master's designs on visitors' skin. HENK SCHIFFMACHER: This is Henk in Amsterdam. DETROW: ... Henk Schiffmacher, a well-known tattoo artist in the Netherlands and beyond.

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He has made his mark on many a celebrity. But for the past two weeks, he's been focusing not on famous musicians, but on a 17th century Dutch painter, Rembrandt, as in, he's been tattooing Rembrandt sketches on the arms and backs and legs of anyone who can snatch up an appointment. DETROW: The tattoos cost anywhere from a hundred to 350 euros, and customers can choose from dozens of real Rembrandt sketches, not the full-color masterworks.

DETROW: He even copied a full Rembrandt etching on one guy's back - not an easy feat for tattoo artists. PFEIFFER: The Rembrandt House Museum is set in the home where the painter lived for 19 years. When he's there, Schiffmacher says he feels a connection. SCHIFFMACHER: You just jump back a couple of ages into time, and you're in this time machine.

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And he ain't home, of course, but his spirit is still in the woodworks of this building. PFEIFFER: But would Rembrandt's spirit approve of his detailed sketches and etchings being turned into tattoos? SCHIFFMACHER: Yeah. That's a good question.

I personally think he would like it. He was a very curious type of person. I don't know if he could have learned how to tattoo, but, like . DETROW: In the Netherlands, Schiffmacher says everyone learns about Rembrandt, how he mastered light, shadow and expressive figures.

SCHIFFMACHER: When I was a little kid, I would make a little drawing, and my grandfather would just look over my shoulder and go, oh, whoa, whoa. That's a real Rembrandt. Yeah. I can say that he changed me.

DETROW: And decades later, he is extending the artist's legacy at a fraction of the price of an original. SCHIFFMACHER: And we create a piece of art which is on a person, which is affordable and stays with the customer, and it's also the only art form you're taking to the grave. Accuracy and availability of transcripts for NPR programming may vary. Transcript text may also be revised to correct errors or match updates to audio.

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