Tatler's New 'It Girls': From Aristocratic Heiresses to Social Media Phenoms

Tatler's July issue highlights a new generation of influential young women, including Rina Lipa, Lady Lola Bute, and Isabella Weatherby, who are reshaping British high society by merging aristocratic heritage, entrepreneurial ventures, and massive social media followings.

The British high society publication Tatler has released its annual list of emerging young social figures, spotlighting a new wave of influential women from varied backgrounds.

This cohort, often labeled modern 'It Girls', includes wealthy heiresses, aristocrats, digital creators, and entrepreneurs who are dominating both online platforms and the exclusive British social season. Among the featured are Rina Lipa, sister to global pop star Dua Lipa; Lady Lola Bute, daughter of a late marquess and a fashion designer; Isabella Weatherby, whose brand Peachy Den has achieved cult following; and nepo babies Iris Law and Lila Moss.

These women represent a blend of legacy and contemporary influence, navigating elite events with VIP access while cultivating massive digital followings. Their stories underscore the intersection of traditional aristocracy, celebrity culture, and social media entrepreneurship in shaping today's social hierarchy. Rina Lipa, a 25-year-old dancer, model, actress, and influencer, embodies the modern celebrity sibling. Born in London and trained at the Sylvia Young Theatre School, she holds a drama degree from Goldsmiths.

While she has appeared in commercials and landed roles in an upcoming drama and a horror film, her primary prominence comes from her Instagram presence, where nearly one million followers track her fashion and travel. Her relationship with her sister Dua is profoundly close; Dua has publicly called Rina her 'biggest teacher' and marked her birthday with affectionate tributes. Rina has also walked runways for brands like Miu Miu and Versace, bridging performing arts, fashion, and social media influence.

Lady Lola Bute, 26, merges aristocratic lineage with entrepreneurial spirit. Daughter of the late racing driver Johnny Dumfries, 7th Marquess of Bute, and fashion designer Serena Bute, she is noted for her glamorous style and high-profile friendships. Alongside her half-sister Jazzy De Lisser, she co-founded Debute, a fashion label inspired by 1990s and early 2000s London, emphasizing sisterhood and personal style. The brand launched with a party attended by Poppy Delevingne and Lady Mary Charteris.

Lola's birthday celebrations have become legendary, including a festival-themed party at her family's Mount Stuart House and a black-tie ball attended by Sienna Miller and Princess Olympia. However, beneath the extravagance lies personal tragedy: she lost her boyfriend to suicide in 2019, her best friend to an overdose months later, and her father to cancer.

She has openly discussed her sobriety and grief, sharing tributes on social media, which adds depth to her public persona as she balances privilege with profound loss





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Tatler's New 'Ladies in Waiting' and Society SwansThe British society bible has announced a new crop of 'ladies in waiting' and society swans, including Dua Lipa's sister Rina, Lady Lola Bute, and nepo babies Iris Law and Lila Moss. These twenty-somethings are the undisputed queens of the internet and are quickly becoming a fixture of the British social season with VIP access to the hottest calendar events.

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