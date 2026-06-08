Tatiana Maslany Sparks Debate with Boycott Call Against Newspaper Over Alleged Harm to Transgender, Palestinian, and Black Communities

Actress Tatiana Maslany has publicly supported a boycott against a major newspaper, claiming it harms transgender individuals, Palestinians, and the Black working class. The controversy includes her reposting of an activist video, her criticism of media terminology, and her comments on Israel's actions in Gaza at a recent festival. The article examines her activism and its broader implications.

Actress Tatiana Maslany has become embroiled in controversy after publicly supporting a boycott campaign against a major newspaper, alleging it harms transgender individuals, Palestinians, and the Black working class.

The incident began when Maslany reposted a video on her Instagram account, originally created by Queerart, which featured Palestinian activist Mohammed El-Kurd and transgender advocate Sabrina Imbler, among others, urging people to stop purchasing the publication. The organizers of the video framed the newspaper as a covert right-wing, MAGA-aligned operation designed to deceive liberals about the realities facing trans people, Black communities, and Palestinians.

Critics have lambasted these claims as inflammatory and disconnected from demographic realities, noting that assertions of a Palestinian "genocide" are statistically dubious given the significant population growth in Gaza over the past five decades. This is not the first time Maslany has leveraged her platform to advocate for progressive causes, often drawing backlash for her strident rhetoric.

Earlier, she had called for a boycott of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN following the temporary suspension of Jimmy Kimmel, a late-night host known for his polarizing commentary, by ABC, a Disney-owned network. Her remarks were widely perceived as hypocritical, given her professional ties to the entertainment giant. At the ATX TV Festival this month, promoting her new AppleTV series, Maslany again sparked debate.

On the red carpet, she wore a button in solidarity with Palestinians and delivered a passionate critique of Israel's military campaign in Gaza, declaring, "There is no ceasefire in Palestine. Israel is continuing to bombard it with bombings and the States and Canada and the UK are all complicit.

" She lamented that the news cycle had moved on from the conflict, insisting that "we have to keep remembering Gaza. " Maslany's outspoken stance reflects a broader trend of celebrities using their visibility to engage in political discourse, often with little nuance. Her objections to the term "strong female lead" as "reductive" during a July 2024 interview exemplify her penchant for challenging industry norms.

However, her recent actions-particularly the boycott advocacy and her selective outrage-have raised questions about the consistency and impact of her activism. Detractors argue that her rhetoric, while emotionally charged, simplifies complex geopolitical issues and may inadvertently deepen societal divisions. Supporters, conversely, praise her for using her fame to spotlight marginalized causes. The episode underscores the fraught intersection of celebrity, politics, and media, where moral posturing frequently collides with practical realities and historical context





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