Tatiana Maslany Discusses Her Role in Apple TV+ Thriller 'Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed'

In an interview with Collider, actress Tatiana Maslany delves into her character Paula in the new Apple TV+ series 'Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed'. She talks about the show's unique blend of humor and darkness, her approach to playing a woman in crisis, and the authentic bond she formed with her co-star playing her daughter.

Summary Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 4 of Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed Tatiana Maslany 's Paula in Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed is really going through, well, a lot.

Created by David Rosen, Apple TV's comedic thriller sees the newly-divorced soccer mom doing her best to keep her perpetually chaotic and messy life in check as much as she possibly can - only to have a completely unexpected blackmail-murder scandal upend everything. Could her once-trusted Cam Boy Trevor (Brandon Flynn) really be behind all of this? And will her nosey, judgy co-workers (Charlie Hall and Kiarra Hamagami Goldberg) actually prove to be… helpful?

Those are just two of the many questions in desperate need of answers in the addictive Apple TV show, with Episode 4 of the freshman series peeling back some key layers to Karl (Jake Johnson) and his wife Mallory (Jessy Hodges) that provide some much-needed context to Paula's previous marriage, while also raising even more questions about what happened years ago in Portland with the police and Paula. Episode 4 feels a lot like a bottle episode, as the main narrative is briefly paused in order for us to see the exact moment things started to really shift in Paula and Karl's marriage.

But if there's anyone up for the challenge of pulling off such a complex, charming, and engaging performance needed to anchor such a twisted series, it's the endlessly impressive Tatiana Maslany. During this interview with Collider, the Orphan Black and She-Hulk star dissects what makes Paula such a magnetic character, why Paula decides to trust Rudy and Geri, and how Episode 4 challenges the narrative we've seen so far.

Tatiana Maslany Was Drawn to 'Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed's Unpredictability "Paula was a question mark for me.

" COLLIDER: You're fantastic in this show and such a great anchor and lead. I want to start with a little bit of a fun question. Obviously, Paula has an outlet for pleasure, as we see. Is there something that you watch or that you do that immediately will turn your mood around?

TATIANA MASLANY: Yes. Going dancing, even if it's by myself. But dancing is for sure. I don't think there's anything that I… Oh, you know what?

I just watched Love on the Spectrum, and that did it for me for sure. Good choices. What's so great about Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed is that you're able to be so funny and have such great line deliveries, and then you can immediately just be an emotional mess and really intense. What was your first impression when you were pitched the series and read the first script?

MASLANY: That, for me, was the delight in it. I couldn't put my finger on the genre or the tone, and I consistently was asking David Rosen and David Gordon Green,"Is there anything that you kind of compare it to?

" And they were like,"Kind of this, kind of that. " But it felt like it was its own creation in a lot of ways. The thing that I loved - I felt it in reading it, but I really felt it in doing it - was that each scene had so much potential. The writers are so fantastic.

Within all the scenes, there is humor, there's a kind of brutality, there's pain, there's lightness, there's all these possibilities. And that, just as an actor, is a real exciting thing to get to try to do, and with all these actors who are so spontaneous and open and have comedic timing and also dramatic chops, it was really fun. I felt like Paula was a question mark for me. I didn't know her, and I couldn't place her.

I felt like she was at a place where she didn't know who she was, so it was just an incredibly powerful, visceral read when I read it. Do you have a process for any project when you start to get into a character? Did it differ at all for this one? MASLANY: Yeah, it differs for every project.

I used to have quite a studious thing, but now I sort of try to follow what my instinct is. Sometimes it's doing a lot of research, it's reading books, it's fiction, it's whatever, it's movement, it's study of some kind. But for Paula, it was really like being present with everything that I was feeling when I was reading the script.

Just like with the moment in my life - I was about to turn 40 - there was a sense of,"What is it to be at this age, and you don't know who you are?

" The heartbreak of the grief of that and the feeling of being a kid still when you're thrust into this really adult world of divorces and of exes and of all that stuff like it. The process was a little nebulous and hard to place. Creating Paula and Hazel's Bond in 'Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed' Was Easy for Maslany "Both of us have that sense of play.

" Paula is hard to play, so that makes sense. Probably my favorite part of the show are your scenes with Hazel. Paula and Hazel's relationship is so beautiful. I really felt like I was spying on a real mother-daughter duo.

It was so authentic. What was that energy like on set? MASLANY: is so great. And from the start, she was so grea





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