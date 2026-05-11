Tati Gabrielle Wears Ankle Wrap Stiletto Sandals at Gold House Gold Gala

Tati Gabrielle, an actor known for her role in "Mortal Kombat II", attended the Gold House 5th Annual Gold Gala wearing black stiletto sandals with a clean, wrapped look featuring an open back, thin heel, and an X-shaped band around the ankle. She also added a metallic beetle-green pedicure to complete the look.

Tati Gabrielle has been leaning into wrapped, martial-arts-adjacent dressing throughout the "Mortal Kombat II" promo run, and at Gold House’s fifth annual Gold Gala, she picked up the same wrapped idea in a cleaner black stiletto sandal.

The actor wore black suede-effect stiletto sandals with one band across the toes, a narrow black sole, an open back and a thin heel. Around the ankle, the styling crossed slim black straps into an X shape and closed the higher band with a small silver buckle at the outside. The open toe showed her pedicure: a metallic beetle-green finish that shifted between teal, olive and gold.

Gilbert Flore also took the idea to Met Gala scale in gold thigh-high sandals. Gabrielle’s version stayed lower, cleaner and more red carpet-minded, closer to a barely-there stiletto with a Roman line worked into the ankle





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Fashion/Statement Sandals Tati Gabrielle Ankle Wrap Stiletto Sandals Black House AAPI Heritage Month Gilbert Flore Stiletto Sandals Gold Thigh-High Sandals Sheer Ribbed Trim Ribbed Trim Pearled Silver Buckle

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