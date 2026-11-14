Tate Romney Out for Oklahoma State Cowboys Showdown with Texas Tech Red Raiders

For the second straight week, the Oklahoma State Cowboys will be without linebacker Tate Romney.

listed as out for the game. Romney missed Oklahoma State’s victory over Kansas State with an injury he suffered against Iowa State two weeks ago.

As in this writing, the game time for Saturday's contest had not changed. Due to a ground stop at US airports executed by the Federal Aviation Administration on Friday, four Big 12 teams were among a handful of FBS teams stranded at airports en route to their games. Texas Tech was already in Stillwater before the ground stop.

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The Big 12 was working with TV partners to make potential adjustments to the schedule but it isn't clear if that will force the league to move the OSU-TTU game time. Among those impacted by the ground stop was Romney, who was flying to Arizona with his wife and child to drop them off in advance of next week’s game with Arizona State, per theTaylor and Tate Romney wait with their children Bodie, 1 and Blair at Tulsa International Airport after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration issued a national ground stop.

The plan was for Tate, an Oklahoma State. football player, to fly with his family to Arizona. Romney was one of five Cowboys who were listed as out for the game. Offensive lineman Desmond Magiya, a valuable backup who can play multiple positions, is out, along with wide receiver Dayvon Standard, tight end Carson Kolb and defensive tackle Landon Dean. Cowboys tight end Oscar Hammond was listed as probable.

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Defensive end Jaleel Johnson, who missed last week’s game, has not been listed on the report all week and should be available. The final player report is filed 90 minutes before kickoff. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Isaiah Chisom is the likely starter for Romney for the second straight week. He had 11 tackles, including nine solo shots, against Kansas State last Saturday.

That should ensure that Taurean Davis will have the same back-up role he had a week ago. Magiya is listed as the dedicated backup to left guard Johnny Dickson III. The starting offensive line is not listed on the report. It’s possible that left tackle Braydon Nelson could back up Dickson on Saturday.

He has experience there and Morris mentioned Nelson could help at that position earlier this season. There was good news for Texas Tech as three players were listed as probable, including linebacker Austin Romaine, running back Cameron Dickey and wide receiver Malcolm Simmons. Dickey had a big role in the offense before suffering an injury. Romaine has been one of the Red Raiders’ best defenders all season and had 15 tackles last week against West Virginia.

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MATT POSTINS Matthew Postins is the publisher of Oklahoma State on SI. He is an award-winning sports journalist who was formerly the editor of the College Football America Yearbook and covers the Big 12 Conference for Heartland College Sports.