Tate & Lyle Acquired by Ingredion in £2.7 Billion Takeover Deal

British food ingredients manufacturer Tate & Lyle has been sold to US-based rival Ingredion for approximately £2.7 billion, marking the latest FTSE-listed company to be acquired by a foreign entity. The deal, priced at 615 pence per share, represents a significant premium and follows a period of financial challenges for Tate & Lyle, including a profit warning and declining first-half results. The acquisition continues a trend of overseas takeovers of prominent UK firms, fueling debates about the valuation and future of Britain's listed companies.

British food ingredients company Tate & Lyle has been acquired by its American competitor Ingredion in a deal valued at £2.7 billion. This transaction adds another prominent UK-listed firm to the list of those taken over by foreign entities.

Tate & Lyle, a constituent of the FTSE 250 index, will consequently be withdrawn from the London Stock Market. The company, with roots tracing back to the 1921 merger of two family-run sugar enterprises in Liverpool, announced that the agreement provides its shareholders with 595 pence per share along with a dividend of 20 pence per share.

Reports of negotiations between the two companies emerged two weeks prior, triggering a surge of more than 45 percent in Tate & Lyle's share price. The finalized price of 615 pence per share reflects a substantial 64 percent premium over the stock's value before Ingredion publicly declared its acquisition interest. Earlier in the fiscal year, Tate & Lyle had issued a profit warning in October and subsequently reported a 10 percent decline in first-half profits in November.

In a previous strategic move, the company divested its European sugar operations, which included the iconic Lyle's Golden Syrup brand, to American Sugar Refining in 2010. Ingredion's Chief Executive, Jim Zallie, stated that the merger will create a combined entity better equipped to meet customer demands for developing great-tasting, healthier, and affordable food products that align with consumer preferences. Following the official announcement, shares in Tate & Lyle rose by 12.3 percent to 552 pence.

The company had faced significant pressure over the preceding year due to factors such as subdued consumer demand, escalating costs, and the growing prevalence of weight-loss pharmaceuticals affecting the food industry. This takeover constitutes a further setback for the London financial district, occurring amidst a wave of overseas acquisitions targeting British corporations. Just the previous week, Evoke, the owner of the William Hill betting brand, consented to a £243 million purchase by the Greek gaming conglomerate Intralot.

This trend follows numerous FTSE 100 companies succumbing to foreign takeovers throughout the current year, raising concerns about domestic firms being undervalued and acquired inexpensively. Last month, the laboratory testing services provider Intertek gave its endorsement to a £9.4 billion takeover bid from the Swedish private equity firm EQT.

This development came after other major deals, including the £9.9 billion acquisition of the asset management firm Schroders by its US rival Nuveen, and the agreement by the Lloyd's of London insurance underwriter Beazley to be purchased by Zurich Insurance in an £8.1 billion transaction





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Tate & Lyle Ingredion Takeover Acquisition FTSE 250 UK Company Foreign Ownership Food Ingredients Sugar London Stock Exchange

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