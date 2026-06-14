Taste Test: William H. Macy Made a Whiskey for Hardcore Rye Fans

Woody Creek's new William H. Macy Reserve Rye is a rye whiskey for the hardcore rye whiskey fans

One of the Best American Craft Distilleries Is Releasing Its Oldest Bourbon to Datebefore, and most of the time that meant tequila. It’s just the easiest spirit for this type of partnership—there are so many established distilleries already making a ton of different brands, so why not just slap a well-known name on the bottle?is a different story, because it has to spend at least some time in a barrel, so the rewards are not as immediate.

That didn’t deter actorDistillers since 2018. The distillery’s latest release is a bold 10-year-old rye that is definitely worth trying .

Barrell Craft Spirits Released a Limited-Edition Upgrade of One of Its Best Whiskeys Road Test: Bentley's Continental GT S Hits the Sweet Spot in Plug-In-Hybrid Performance and Presentation Woody Creek was founded in 2012 by Mary and Pat Scanlan along with Mark Kleckner, and has been making vodka, gin, and whiskey since its early days. The whiskey in question here is called William H. Macy Reserve Rye Third Edition.

Of course, Macy is not actually spending late nights at the distillery twisting knobs and loading the wash into fermenters. But according to the brand, he was instrumental in selecting the liquid that went into this bottle, blind tasting different samples with head of distillation Stephen Julander, the Scanlans, and bar industry figure Sean Kenyon. And as it turns out, they did a nice job here.

Reserve Rye is made from a mashbill of 83 percent Elbon rye , 14 percent Dent corn, and three percent malted barley, and matured for a full decade in new charred oak . It’s also bottled-in-bond, meaning it’s exactly 100 proof, at least four years old, and the product of one distillery and one distillation season..

This is also not some Kentucky rye with the bare minimum 51 percent rye grain. What you have here is much more assertive and much less sweet, a, there’s just no mistaking it. And that’s a very good thing for the hardcore rye lovers out there. There are notes of vanilla, licorice, grape jelly, orange zest, oak, menthol, coriander, pine, blueberry, and barrel-aged maple syrup on the palate.

At 100 proof, it sips well neat or over a large ice cube. I also tried it in a Manhattan with great success, although the $200 price tag might dissuade some from doing this .

As you can tell from the name, this is the third release of William H. Macy Reserve Rye, and it’s different from the first two in terms of mashbill . I am looking forward to seeing this whiskey changes over the coming years with new iterations—maybe another new recipe, perhaps an older age statement.

In the meantime, the real rye whiskey fans should give this a try. Flicker is currently Robb Report's whiskey critic, writing a weekly review of the most newsworthy releases around. He is a freelance writer covering the spirits industry whose work has appeared in…Barrell Craft Spirits Released a Limited-Edition Upgrade of One of Its Best WhiskeysBruichladdich’s New Yellow Submarine Whisky Is One of Its Best in Years





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