Taste Test: This Espresso Martini-Inspired Whiskey Is a Rich and Decadent Sipper

The new Beverly Cafe from Beverly Spirits is a blend of bourbon and rye whiskey finished in coffee liqueur barrels

Elijah Craig’s Excellent Barrel Proof Bourbon and Rye Are Back—With a Few Tweakshas been trying to get me to write about their products for a while.

Unsuccessfully. That’s not because the whiskey the brand releases is bad, it just hasn’t really stood out—in either a good or bad way. But the brand’s new Beverly Café, an-inspired bourbon-rye blend finished in coffee liqueur barrels, very much stands out as being an unusual whiskey that is worth trying. Michael Jordan’s Cincoro Tequila Just Dropped a New Limited-Edition Reserva AñejoBeverly Spirits is an American whiskey brand that was founded in 2022 by Andrew Borenzweig.

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Its portfolio veers towards the higher end of the whiskey spectrum, like the expensive port-finished expression released in a run of just 210 bottles specifically for the Beverly Wilshire hotel. The core lineup includes a cheaper version of that whiskey without the cask finish, as well as the cask-strength Reserve and an American single malt—all of which are distilled and produced atAt first glance, you might think that Beverly Café is a flavored whiskey, but it is not.

According to the brand, it was inspired by a cocktail called Serenade to a Stranger that Borenzweig swooned over at Gucci Giardino in Osaka, which happens to use Beverly High Rye as its base spirit. Back home in L.A.

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, he decided to try to create a whiskey tribute to the drink, so he took the signature 50/50 blend of bourbon andand combined it with straight bourbon and rye from MGP in Indiana . The whiskey was then finished in two types of barrels, spending six months in Barrel-Aged Black Hjerte coffee liqueur casks that were previously used to age bourbon, and six months in Blood Orange Black Hjerte casks—both from L.A. brand Laurel Canyon Spirits.

The two cask finishes were then blended together and bottled at 110 proof. Make no mistake, that is an assertive way to finish a whiskey, and the effects of this secondary maturation are evident from the second you nose it. But that’s a good thing, because the whiskey has turned into a rich and decadent sipper that would be great to pair with dessert.

I don’t really think the flavor emulates an Espresso Martini, but it does remind me of some of High West’s intense cask finishing in the sense that it almost turns the whiskey into a high-end version of a bottled cocktail. The first flavor that jumps out is, as you’d expect, coffee, followed by notes of dark chocolate , maple, brown sugar, cinnamon, and molasses.

The effects of the blood orange coffee liqueur are very subtle, with a slight citrus tinge on the back end as you sip, and the higher proof means that this truly drinks like a whiskey and not something more akin to a liqueur, whether neat or poured over ice. Beverly Café is an expensive bottle priced at $140, but it’s definitely worth trying if you’re interested in tasting something outside the whiskey norm, especially if you are the kind of person who enjoys an after-dinner dram.

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You can currently purchase the whiskey directly from the brand or at select retailers, including high-end L.A. grocer Erewhon, but this release is limited to just 550 bottles so grab one while it’s still around. Flicker is currently Robb Report's whiskey critic, writing a weekly review of the most newsworthy releases around.

He is a freelance writer covering the spirits industry whose work has appeared in…Michael Jordan’s Cincoro Tequila Just Dropped a New Limited-Edition Reserva AñejoThe Glenlivet’s Excellent New Whisky Has an Unusual White-Wine Cask Finish