The new Little Book The Infinite III is the latest edition of this Jim Beam series built around whiskey blending, and it's a good one

Ilegal’s First Ancestral Mezcal Was Distilled With Oaxacan Marigolds and PlantainsThe news has been both good and bad for the James B. Beam Distilling Co. over the past few months.

In the simplest terms, the bad is that the company announced that it will continue itsat one of its main distilleries in 2027 due to the current state of the market. The good, on the other hand, is that it is still releasing some outstanding whiskey, and the latest edition ofThe Buffalo Trace Antique Collection Is Back and We Ranked All 6 New Whiskeyswas created nearly a decade ago by eighth-generation master distiller Freddie Noe, the son of Fred Noe and grandson of the legendary Booker Noe.

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This series was and is something very different from most of the whiskeys produced at Beam—it’s an evolving lineup that changes with every release, but consistently focuses on the art of blending. That means that while the core whiskey used is, a lot of other styles have gone into the mix, including various rye, malt, and even Canadian whiskeys. Noe took things a step further when he introducedin 2024, a series based on the concept of an infinity blend.

That means that each new release will add new component whiskeys to the existing blend, with each edition building off the previous one.was a blend of four different whiskeys inspired by Noe family members: 20-year-old Kentucky straight bourbon , 14-year-old Kentucky straight bourbon , seven-year-old Kentucky straight bourbon , and eight-year-old Kentucky straight bourbon . , released last year, added three new whiskeys to the mix: 22-year-old bourbon distilled by Booker, 10-year-old bourbon distilled by Fred, and seven-year-old bourbon distilled by Freddie.

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Edition III keeps the family theme alive and adds three new whiskeys to the mix . Of course, it’s not just as simple as adding a bunch of new whiskey to old whiskey. Noe and his team have to carefully select the components and figure out the percentages used in order to create a specific flavor profile.

In the case of Edition III, I think they nailed it. The whiskey was bottled at 118.3 proof—lower than. That brings some heat to the palate, but nothing overwhelming. This is a rich and textured bourbon with notes of vanilla, maple, dried fig, licorice, butter pecan, peanut butter, leather, and wet oak.

Clearly, there are older and younger whiskeys at play in the blend, but based on the flavor it’s more about balance and less about dominance. Not everyone loves Little Book, and I understand why. It can be a pretty challenging whiskey at times, and some editions are much better than others.

But even when I’m not as enthusiastic about a new Little Book release, I’m still glad it exists because I appreciate the experimentation and creativity that goes into this label. The Infinite is priced higher than regular Little Book editions , but I think it’s worth the splurge, whether you’re a diehardFlicker is currently Robb Report's whiskey critic, writing a weekly review of the most newsworthy releases around.

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He is a freelance writer covering the spirits industry whose work has appeared in…The Buffalo Trace Antique Collection Is Back and We Ranked All 6 New WhiskeysThe Glenlivet’s Excellent New Whisky Has an Unusual White-Wine Cask FinishRian Johnson Cites Curry Barker as Reason to Be Optimistic About Future of Indie Filmmaking: ‘Youtube Is Just What Sundance Was in the ‘80s’