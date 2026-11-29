The new wheated bourbon in Heaven Hill's Grain to Glass series was aged entirely in French oak, and it turned out to be a fantastic whiskey

Glenfiddich and Aston Martin Just Dropped Two New Whiskies at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prixseries of whiskeys, made from a special mashbill that includes a unique, locally grown corn varietal as opposed to the distillery’s usual recipe.

This year, the series’ wheatedexpression was entirely aged in French oak, a type of maturation more common in the Cognac category, and the results are superb. How to Make a Scofflaw, the Rye Whiskey Cocktail Created in Defiance of ProhibitionThe Grain to Glass series kicked off in 2024 with three expressions: straight bourbon, straight rye, and wheated bourbon. All were made using Beck’s Hybrids corn seed varietals in the mashbill, but each year the specific varietal differs.

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This is the series’ third year, and the distillery decided to change things up a bit by focusing exclusively on wheated bourbon, meaning bourbon made using wheat as the secondary flavoring grain instead of rye, and calling it the “Year of Wheat. ” There are three releases included in the series this year: the third edition of Kentucky Straight Wheated Bourbon, Extra Aged 9-Year-Old Wheated Bourbon, and Specialty Barrel Wheated Bourbon Aged in French Oak Barrels.