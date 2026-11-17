An expert review of boxed macaroni and cheese, comparing established brands like Kraft and Annie's against new entrants from Riff and Matty Matheson.

Boxed macaroni and cheese has long served as a reliable pantry staple for households seeking quick, comforting meals. Whether prepared for children after a demanding day at work or enhanced with bacon and broccoli for a nostalgic dinner, its popularity stems from its consistency and ease of preparation. With the market expanding significantly in recent years, evaluating new options against established benchmarks becomes essential for informed consumer choices.

Setting the Benchmark With Annie's

Annie's natural macaroni and cheese emerged as the primary reference point for this evaluation, having solidified its reputation as a modern classic over the last decade. Alongside Kraft, which remains the traditional industry standard, Annie's offers a spectrum of flavors that include orange cheddar, white cheddar, and Parmesan varieties. These products were selected to establish a baseline for texture, cheesiness, and overall flavor profile against which newer competitors could be measured.

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Riff Offers a Gourmet Alternative

Riff, a new boxed pasta company founded by acclaimed chef Daniel Humm, launched only a few months ago with a lineup focused on innovative pasta dishes. The Creamy Parmesan Cavatappi stands as their closest approximation to traditional macaroni and cheese, requiring the addition of milk, butter, and a cheese-seasoning packet. This product uses full-size pasta and includes a breadcrumb topping, encouraging customization with ingredients like mushrooms or lemon juice.

Matty Matheson Company Underwhelms

The Matty Matheson Company, which entered the market in 2023, offers seasoning mixes, dressings, and boxed macaroni and cheese. Their Sharp Cheddar variant received immediate adverse reactions from all taste testers, with descriptions ranging from plastic-like flavors to overwhelming artificiality. This product stood out as the least favored option in the entire lineup, contrasting sharply with other flavors from the brand that performed much better.

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Quality and Texture Analysis

Evaluations focused on real cheesiness, sauce texture, coating ability, and pasta integrity. Annie's white cheddar shells were noted for being mild, inoffensive, and nostalgically tasting, with a looser sauce consistency that coated the pasta effectively. In contrast, the Riff pasta contained dominant dried allium flavors that tasted more like a dehydrated soup mix, lacking the bright, tangy cheese profile expected in the category.

Emerging Trends in the Market

Goodles, a brand that appeared in 2021, has rapidly gained ubiquity by offering noodles enriched with protein from chickpeas and nutrients from kale and sunflower seeds. These products represent a shift toward functional foods that provide added health benefits without sacrificing the convenience of boxed meals. The competitive landscape now includes traditional giants and innovative startups, each appealing to different consumer preferences for flavor, texture, and nutritional value.