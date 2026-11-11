Task force raids elderly man's property after complaint, finds 2,700 cannabis plants

The investigation began earlier this year after the board received a complaint about suspected unlicensed cannabis production and a strong odor of cannabis at the property.

after authorities seized about 2,700 live and dried cannabis plants from an unlicensed production operation at a property in unincorporated Monroe, officials said. The Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force executed a search warrant Nov. 6 with assistance from Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board enforcement officers.

The investigation began earlier this year after the board received a complaint about suspected unlicensed cannabis production and a strong odor of cannabis at the property, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office. The man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of felony drug manufacturing, delivery or possession with intent to deliver narcotics, and felony marijuana production, the board said.

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The board’s Special Investigations Unit partnered with the task force after its investigation found indications of an unlicensed operation. Wisconsin GOP Sen. Ron Johnson said that he would walk out if Republicans still decided to go forward with Senate leadership elections. Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that happened on SR 140 in Scioto County.

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Troopers from the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol respondA repossession in Knox County turned violent as a 70-year-old woman suffered serious injuries during a confrontation in her backyard. A late-night shooting near Franklinton left one person dead, and Columbus police are still searching for answers.

Just before 10:45 p.m. last night, officers were called to the area of Sullivant and Brehll avenues nearA woman accused of operating two brothels on Columbus' West Side was arrested Monday following a SWAT operation at a home on W. Mound Street.