Tasha Ghouri Defends Ade Adepitan Amid I'm A Celebrity Trolling

Tasha Ghouri speaks out against cruel trolls targeting Paralympian Ade Adepitan, highlighting ITV's bespoke adaptations for his historic I'm A Celebrity appearance.

Tasha Ghouri has publicly defended Paralympian Ade Adepitan following a wave of online harassment directed at his upcoming participation in I'm A Celebrity. The reality star used her Instagram platform on Friday to condemn trolls who mocked the 53-year-old broadcaster, emphasizing the importance of inclusive representation in media. Ghouri, who was born deaf and received a cochlear implant at age five, highlighted that ableism remains a pervasive issue in 2026.

Historic Jungle Appearance by Adepitan

Ade Adepitan is set to make history as the first wheelchair user to enter the jungle in the 24-year history of the show. Despite his groundbreaking status as a Paralympian and TV presenter, the announcement triggered a disproportionate amount of negative commentary from social media users. Ghouri expressed deep disappointment at these reactions, noting that they reflect a societal failure to accept disabled individuals as equally deserving of opportunities.

Also read Ade Adepitan Joins I'm A Celebrity 2026 as First Wheelchair User

She stated that seeing the cruel comments was heartbreaking and argued that using a wheelchair does not diminish a person's capability or worth. The Love Island and Strictly Come Dancing alumna urged the public to shift their focus from perceived limitations to celebrating what individuals can achieve. She stressed that people with disabilities should be celebrated and given the same opportunities as everyone else without constantly having to prove their eligibility.

ITV Implements Bespoke Jungle Adaptations

Production team efforts to accommodate Adepitan have been extensive, involving nine months of planning and construction before the 2026 series began. Producers collaborated closely with the presenter to ensure the camp met his specific needs, which differ significantly from general disability requirements. A trip to Australia in February allowed for direct consultation on creating an accessible environment that maintains the show's core challenges.

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The transformed campsite includes numerous specific installations such as rest areas, wheelchair bays, and dedicated crutch holders. A new stair lift has been installed to provide Adepitan access to the famous jungle shower, a staple of the series. Additionally, the angles of steps have been adjusted to facilitate easier movement with crutches, and all paths have been widened for better navigation.

Water coolers have been lowered to a convenient height, and new resting zones have been established along the path from the camp to the creek. The production team replaced the traditional treehouse with an accessible swing area for Adepitan. He is provided with three wheelchairs and three sets of crutches, plus two additional wheelchairs for specific tasks and terrain. One wheelchair is positioned at the trial area, while an electric model is designated for tougher environments like beaches.

Executive Producer Highlights Collaborative Effort

An executive producer described the adaptation process as an education, noting that individual needs vary widely among disabled people. The collaborative approach ensured that every modification was bespoke to Adepitan rather than a one-size-fits-all solution. This detailed attention to accessibility marks a significant shift in how reality television handles physical challenges and inclusion.

Ghouri praised these efforts, stating that the adaptations demonstrated what true representation and inclusion should look like. She highlighted the positive impact of seeing the behind-the-scenes work that makes the experience inclusive for Adepitan. Her support underscores the growing demand for authentic representation in entertainment media and challenges the stigma surrounding disabled participants.

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Adepitan Joins Cast Including Rooney and Wilson

Ade Adepitan will officially enter the jungle on Monday alongside a star-studded cast that includes Wayne Rooney, Joanna Page, and Ricky Wilson. His participation marks a pivotal moment for diversity in reality television, challenging long-standing norms about who can survive in the Australian outback. The series aims to balance entertainment with genuine inclusivity, setting a new standard for future seasons.

The positive response from advocates like Ghouri suggests that audiences are increasingly receptive to diverse storytelling. By addressing ableism directly, the show and its supporters hope to foster a more inclusive cultural conversation. Adepitan's presence serves as a testament to resilience and adaptability, inspiring viewers to rethink their assumptions about disability and capability.