Tasha Ghouri and Indiyah Polack's friendship reportedly ends due to Tasha's rise to fame

Tasha Ghouri and Indiyah Polack's friendship has reportedly come to an end due to Tasha's rise to fame on Strictly Come Dancing. The two friends, who met on Love Island in 2022, had been inseparable but have now drifted apart as Tasha has moved on to a different circle of people in the TV industry.

Tasha Ghouri and Indiyah Polack 's friendship has reportedly come to an end due to Tasha's rise to fame on Strictly Come Dancing . The two friends, who met on Love Island in 2022, had been inseparable but have now drifted apart as Tasha has moved on to a different circle of people in the TV industry.

According to a source, Tasha's experience on Strictly completely changed her life and opened up a new circle of people for her, including TV executives, BBC people, dancers, and prime time presenters. This has made it difficult for her to maintain her friendship with Indiyah, who has remained in the Love Island crowd. The source also claims that Tasha has 'hit the big time' and there's no way back for her friendship with Indiyah.

Despite this, the two friends still support each other from afar. Tasha has been trying her hand at various projects across different broadcasters, including documentary making, Channel 4's Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, and BBC show The Pilgrimage. Indiyah, on the other hand, has focused her energy in the influencer world and remained on ITV2 until this year, presenting Love Island The Morning After podcast.

The pair's friendship has been affected by their different career paths, with Tasha's rise to fame making it difficult for her to maintain her friendship with Indiyah. Tasha has since moved on with wildlife presenter Cam Whitnall, while Indiyah has remained single after breaking up with Dami Hope in January 2026. The Daily Mail has contacted both Tasha and Indiyah's representatives for comment.

Tasha broke down in tears last year as she admitted that the previous year was the hardest of her life, revealing that merciless trolls left her contemplating her TV career. She joined Hits Radio host Fleur East for an International Women's Day Special in March, where she spoke about how she has coped with being in the public eye and reading online commentary.

Tasha revealed that she has been in the industry for three years and still gets affected by comments of ableism to this day. She also spoke about how she lost herself completely last year and had to find her happiness again after going through a public breakup and dealing with trolls online. Tasha has since found happiness with her new partner Cam and is radiating positivity from within.

Andrew and Tasha, who met on Love Island in 2022, ended their relationship last year after buying their first home together and starting renovations. The split came as a shock to fans after Andrew was seen supporting Tasha in the audience while she was starring on Strictly at the end of 2024. Following her split from Andrew, Tasha's mental health spiraled so much she didn't want to leave her bedroom





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Tasha Ghouri Indiyah Polack Strictly Come Dancing Love Island Friendship TV Industry Mental Health

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Tasha Ghouri and Indiyah Polack's Friendship Fades Amid Diverging Careers and Strictly Come DancingAn in‑depth look at how Tasha Ghouri's Strictly Come Dancing stint and rising fame contributed to the natural drift between her and former close friend Indiyah Polack, examining their separate career paths, personal struggles with public breakups, and the impact of online trolling on Tasha's mental health.

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