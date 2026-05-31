Tasha Ghouri and Indiyah Polack's Friendship Fades Amid Diverging Careers and Strictly Come Dancing

An in‑depth look at how Tasha Ghouri's Strictly Come Dancing stint and rising fame contributed to the natural drift between her and former close friend Indiyah Polack, examining their separate career paths, personal struggles with public breakups, and the impact of online trolling on Tasha's mental health.

Tasha Ghouri and Indiyah Polack formed a close friendship after meeting on Love Island in 2022. Both were contestants on the ITV dating show, with Tasha finishing fourth alongside Andrew Le Page and Indiyah and Dami Hope placing third.

Their bond continued strongly after the show, with frequent social media interactions and shared holidays. However, their friendship has recently faded, reportedly because Tasha's participation in Strictly Come Dancing in 2024 led her to move beyond the reality television sphere. A source explained to The Sun that there was no dramatic argument, but rather a natural drift as their lives took divergent paths.

They noted that Tasha's experience on Strictly introduced her to a new network of television executives, BBC personnel, dancers, and prime‑time presenters, shifting her focus away from the Love Island crowd. As Tasha's star rose and she sought to be seen as more than a reality show personality, she distanced herself from former Islander friends, including Indiyah.

Although both remain in the entertainment industry, their career trajectories differ: Tasha has pursued various broadcasting projects, including documentaries, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, and The Pilgrimage, while Indiyah has concentrated on influencer work and continued presenting the Love Island The Morning After podcast on ITV2 until this year. The insider emphasized that Tasha has "hit the big time" and that the friendship likely cannot return to its former state.

Despite the distance, they still support each other from afar, though communication has dwindled. Both women have also experienced relationship changes-Tasha split from Andrew Le Page in January 2025 after a public breakup and is now with wildlife presenter Cam Whitnall; Indiyah and Dami Hope ended their relationship in January 2026 following a breach of trust involving Indiyah kissing an Inside co‑star. The Daily Mail has reached out to representatives for comment.

The news follows Tasha's emotional revelation about the toll of online abuse and the challenges of her breakup, which she described as the hardest period of her life, leaving her questioning her career and affecting her mental health to the point where she struggled to leave her bedroom





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Tasha Ghouri Indiyah Polack Love Island Strictly Come Dancing Friendship Celebrity Reality TV Mental Health

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