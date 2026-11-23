Taryn Manning portrays Vicky in Grand Theft Auto 6, appearing in Chapter 2 to assist Lucia with a heist. The cast also includes Manni L. Perez and Dylan Rourke.

Rockstar Games has confirmed that actress Taryn Manning will portray the character Vicky in the upcoming title Grand Theft Auto 6. Manning, widely recognized for her role as Pennsatucky in the series Orange Is the New Black, appears in the second chapter of the game. She works as a bartender and dancer at the Delights Cabaret in the fictional location of Port Gellhorn. This casting marks Manning's first performance in a video game production.

Vicky's Role in the Heist Plot

Vicky serves as a supporting character who assists the lead protagonist Lucia with planning a heist. Manning brings her extensive acting experience to the role, having previously won several Screen Actors Guild awards for her ensemble performance in Orange Is the New Black. Her previous film and television credits include appearances in 8 Mile, Sons of Anarchy, Hawaii Five-0, and Jack and Jill vs. the World.

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Major Cast and Voice Acting Credits

Grand Theft Auto 6 features one of the most notable casts in video game history, including actors, musicians, and comedians. Manni L. Perez voices the lead character Lucia and was nominated for best performance at The Game Awards ahead of the launch. The second lead, Jason, is portrayed by actor Dylan Rourke. The game features several supporting characters played by celebrities with global fanbases.

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Music Stars and Radio Station Guests

The in-game radio features prominent musicians such as Bad Bunny, Lana Del Rey, and Denzel Curry. Fans also believe that one of the radio stations includes comedian Stavros Halkias. The production seems to include a surprising connection to the artist The Weeknd. These additions contribute to the immersive atmosphere of the massive open world setting.

Player Discoveries and Technical Issues

Despite universal acclaim, some fans have raised concerns about the game's performance on the PlayStation 5. Players have also discovered a method to enter the original Vice City from the 2002 Rockstar Games title within the new open world. These technical findings and exploration tricks have generated significant discussion among the gaming community ahead of the full release.