Actress Taryn Manning voices Vicki in Rockstar Games Grand Theft Auto 6. Learn about her role in Chapter Two and her previous acting credits in film and television.

Actress Taryn Manning has been identified as the voice behind Vicki, a character appearing in Chapter Two of the highly anticipated title Grand Theft Auto 6. The game developer Rockstar Games has released significant details regarding the narrative structure of the upcoming release, which is scheduled for a November 19, 2026 launch date.

Vicki Role in GTA 6 Narrative

Vicki appears early in Chapter Two at a motel setting where the protagonist Lucia begins searching for painkillers to assist Jason following his injuries. The character presents a distinctive visual design featuring bangs, space buns, and numerous tattoos. Players are likely to recognize her voice given Manning's extensive history in live-action entertainment mediums.

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The initial encounter occurs during the mission segment titled Just Moved In. Following this event, players may cross paths with Vicki again during the Girls Trip excursion. She also returns for a separate mission later within the same chapter structure.

Taryn Manning Television Career

Manning built a substantial reputation in television before joining the Grand Theft Auto 6 cast. Her most prominent role was as Tiffany Pennsatucky Doggett in the series Orange is the New Black. She appeared in 87 episodes of the hit streaming show, missing only four episodes in total.

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Her character Tiffany initially served as an antagonistic and judgmental figure, contrasting sharply with the persona of Vicki. Manning also held a role in the FX series Sons of Anarchy. She portrayed Rita Cherry Zambell across seven episodes of that production. Additionally, she played Mary Ann McGarrett in nine episodes of the CBS procedural drama Hawaii Five-0 reboot.

Film Achievements and Highlights

Beyond television, Manning secured central roles in several notable films from the mid-2000s. She starred as Nola in the movie Hustle and Flow. Her filmography also includes a role as Janeane in the movie 8 Mile.

Observers might recognize her from the 2002 road trip movie Crossroads. In that film, she played Mimi, a character involved in a heavy plotline alongside Britney Spears. Other significant film credits include White Oleander, Cold Mountain, and A Lot like Love.

Game Release and Reception

Grand Theft Auto 6 utilizes the Rockstar Advanced Game Engine RAGE for its development. The publisher Rockstar Games has reported that the title shattered day-one sales records upon availability. Critical acclaim has been widespread, with OpenCritic reporting an average score of 99 out of 100 from top critics. Ninety-nine percent of critics recommended the title. Audience reception has been more divided compared to the critical consensus.

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Chapter One requires several hours to complete before players reach Vicki. Manning has not yet issued public statements regarding her involvement in the project. The massive cultural impact of the game ensures that millions of players will encounter her character in the years following the release.